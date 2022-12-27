ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year’s restaurant specials in the Capital Region

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312hVM_0jvpvs8b00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — 2023 is almost here! To ring in the new year, many restaurants around the Capital Region are offering special dinner, lunch, or brunch menus.

Here’s where you can find restaurant specials for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day around the Capital Region.

  • Druthers Brewing Company
    • Druthers is offering a six-course New Year’s Eve Dinner at its Saratoga Springs and Clifton Park locations. Dinner starts at 9 p.m. $75 per person. You can make a reservation by calling either location or using the Resy website.
  • Thirsty Owl
    • Address: 184 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs
    • Offering a four-course New Year’s Eve Dinner for $90 per person. Seatings are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can view the menu on the Thirsty Owl Facebook page . You can make a reservation by calling (518) 587-9694.
  • The Bishop
    • Address: 90 North Pearl Street, Albany
    • Offering a New Year’s Eve Prix Fixe menu. Price depends on what entrée you choose. You can view the menu on The Bishop Facebook page .
  • Jacob and Anthony’s
    • Located in Stuyvesant Plaza and on High Rock Avenue in Saratoga Springs.
    • Both locations offering special three-course New Year’s Eve menus. You can view the menus on the Jacob and Anthony’s Facebook page . You can make a reservation by calling (518) 599-5331 for Stuyvesant Plaza and (518) 871-1600 for Saratoga Springs.
  • Bellini’s
    • Two locations in Latham and Slingerlands
    • Both locations offering special three-course New Year’s Eve menus. You can view the menus on the Bellini’s Facebook page . You can make a reservation by calling (518) 608-1145 for Latham and (518) 439-6022 for Slingerlands.
  • Manhattan Exchange
    • Address: 607 Union Street, Schenectady
    • Serving a special three-course menu on New Year’s Eve from noon to 7:30 p.m. $50 per person. Reservations can be made by calling (518) 280-9987. You can view the menu on the Manhattan Exchange Facebook page .
  • Dukes Chophouse
    • Dukes Chophouse inside Rivers Casino in Schenectady is offering a special three course New Year’s Eve dinner that includes a choice of Seafood Louie or Duck Confit Crostini, a choice of Classic Steak Diane or a Baked Stuffed Whole Main Lobster, and a flourless chocolate almond torta for dessert.
    • Live music from Jeff Brisbin will be from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. $125 per person. Dinner is available from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations required by calling (518) 579-8850.
  • Great Indian Kitchen Restaurant and Bar
    • Address: 1652 Western Avenue, Albany
    • Will be serving a special lunch and a la carte dinner on New Year’s Day. You can call (518) 452-1000 to make a reservation.
  • The Queensbury Hotel
    • Address: 88 Ridge Street, Glens Falls
    • Offering a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Party to follow. You can view the menu and buy tickets on The Queensbury Hotel website .
  • Radici Kitchen & Bar
  • The Babbling Brook
    • Address: 2320 Helderberg Trail, Berne
    • Offering both a New Year’s Eve dinner buffet and a late night Wings, Tacos, and Fries menu. You can view both menus on The Babbling Brook website . You can make a reservation for the buffet by calling (518) 308-9988.
