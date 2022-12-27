Read full article on original website
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead on Saturday, Dec. 31. Troopers said Jaylen Baker, 26, and Woodrow Stevensen Jr., 50, were killed in the crash just before 1 a.m. on US 61 near LA 964 in East Feliciana Parish.
brproud.com
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in East Feliciana Parish on New Year’s Eve. Troopers were called around 1 a.m. to US 61 near LA 964 and learned that Jaylen Baker, 26, and Woodrow Stevenson Jr., 50, were killed after Baker struck the rear side of an 18-wheeler in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV.
LOUISIANA (KLFY) Two people died Thursday morning when their vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of Hwy. 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Police have identified the victims as mother and daughter, Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69 and Maynette Dobard, 98 of Alexandria. According to State Police, the preliminary investigation has […]
theadvocate.com
Two women, ages 69 and 98, died Thursday morning after their SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities say 69-year-old Barbara Dobard Rigby and 98-year-old Maynette Dobard, of Alexandria died, when the 2018 Lincoln MKX SUV that Rigby was driving crashed into a parked 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer shortly after 10 a.m.
wbrz.com
BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teenage suspect late Thursday night. Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
brproud.com
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 15-year-old suspect is on the loose after escaping Baton Rouge police custody on Thursday night. The suspect is accused of simple burglary of a vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 29, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). He was arrested and taken to Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters on Airline Highway, where he was processed and taken back to a deputy’s unit.
brproud.com
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot in the 2100 block of Gore Road on Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting which took place around 9:45 p.m. Emergency responders confirmed that the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrz.com
BATON ROUGE - Armed robbers in the capital area are reportedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they can mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the group of four attackers stopped at least three drivers Wednesday morning by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
brproud.com
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say they’re searching for a group of suspects tied to multiple armed robberies that occurred in the Baton Rouge area on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), each of the victims were...
brproud.com
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
wbrz.com
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say. Police have...
wbrz.com
BATON ROUGE - An accused gunman crashed into a parked car just moments after he shot two people outside their house in a brazen drive-by attack, deputies said. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday along Maplewood Drive. Two people, a 16-year-old and 25-year-old were reportedly shot in the front yard of their home. Both are expected to survive.
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for the people who pulled over drivers on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, and robbed them. BRPD said the armed robbers stopped at least three separate vehicles by flashing their headlights or possibly using a blue flashing...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department revealed on December 29, 2022, that authorities are looking for a suspect accused of rape in an ongoing investigation. Shreveport Police were called on May 19, 2022, to a report...
an17.com
Gonzales – On December 26, 2022, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 61 south of LA 939 (South Purpera Avenue) in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandi Hall of Darrow. The preliminary...
brproud.com
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the two victims, a 16-year-old male and a 25-year-old male, went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on their own.
wbrz.com
BATON ROUGE - The search continues Friday for a 15-year-old who managed to escape from a sheriff's deputy after he had been processed for a vehicle burglary. WBRZ was there Thursday night as law enforcement fanned out looking for him. Drones flew through the air as they tried to search around Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.
Pet Deer Shot in Front of Children in Livingston Parish, Man Confesses
A LDWF agent in the area witnessed the man entering his home with a rifle at the time of the shooting. Now residents want justice.
