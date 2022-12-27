ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

2 West Feliciana men killed after SUV crashes into 18-wheeler on New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in East Feliciana Parish on New Year’s Eve. Troopers were called around 1 a.m. to US 61 near LA 964 and learned that Jaylen Baker, 26, and Woodrow Stevenson Jr., 50, were killed after Baker struck the rear side of an 18-wheeler in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Two women, ages 69 and 98, die after crashing into tractor-trailer in Pointe Coupee Parish

Two women, ages 69 and 98, died Thursday morning after their SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities say 69-year-old Barbara Dobard Rigby and 98-year-old Maynette Dobard, of Alexandria died, when the 2018 Lincoln MKX SUV that Rigby was driving crashed into a parked 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer shortly after 10 a.m.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities searching for teen who escaped custody at BRPD headquarters overnight

BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teenage suspect late Thursday night. Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Search continues after teen escapes custody at Baton Rouge Police HQ

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 15-year-old suspect is on the loose after escaping Baton Rouge police custody on Thursday night. The suspect is accused of simple burglary of a vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 29, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). He was arrested and taken to Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters on Airline Highway, where he was processed and taken back to a deputy’s unit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police investigating after man shot on Gore Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot in the 2100 block of Gore Road on Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting which took place around 9:45 p.m. Emergency responders confirmed that the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted in phony traffic stops

BATON ROUGE - Armed robbers in the capital area are reportedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they can mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the group of four attackers stopped at least three drivers Wednesday morning by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One hurt in shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say. Police have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspected gunman crashed car after drive-by shooting in BR neighborhood; teenager shot outside his home

BATON ROUGE - An accused gunman crashed into a parked car just moments after he shot two people outside their house in a brazen drive-by attack, deputies said. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday along Maplewood Drive. Two people, a 16-year-old and 25-year-old were reportedly shot in the front yard of their home. Both are expected to survive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Hammond driver arrested in Monday crash in Ascension Parish

Gonzales – On December 26, 2022, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 61 south of LA 939 (South Purpera Avenue) in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandi Hall of Darrow. The preliminary...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Teen one of two shot in Baton Rouge Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the two victims, a 16-year-old male and a 25-year-old male, went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on their own.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy