Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Bold Predictions: A close halftime margin and a New Year’s surprise

Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation

Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia

It hasn’t been a great month for the Ohio State Buckeyes after losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the season, but now they’re looking to bounce back in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. And head coach Ryan Day reveals that his team Read more... The post Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No. 3 OSU’s defense forces TOs, tops No. 14 Michigan 66-57

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 16 points and Rikki Harris added 14 as No. 3 Ohio State won its 15th straight without a loss, coming from behind to beat turnover-prone Michigan 66-57 on Saturday. Cotie McMahon had 12 for the Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten), who forced Michigan into a season-high 27 turnovers. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ryan Day, Kirby Smart final Peach Bowl press conference

You can watch the press conference in the video player above. ATLANTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke one last time Friday ahead of the Saturday’s Peach Bowl between the No. 4 Buckeyes and No. 1 Bulldogs. Ohio State is a 6.5-point underdogs to the Bulldogs and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer reveals most underrated college football player

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has interesting insight into the 2022 Peach Bowl. Meyer, now with Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff crew after a disastrous 11-month stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, couldn’t resist referring to the Buckeyes as “we” while previewing their New Year’s Eve primetime matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in interviews with On3 and other outlets.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What the Buckeyes said at Ohio State’s Peach Bowl Media Day

ATLANTA (WCMH) — The entire Ohio State team took part in the Peach Bowl media day at the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday. The Buckeyes addressed everything from facing No. 1 Georgia, trying to bounce back after the 22-point loss to Michigan, injury concerns and much more. Head Coach Ryan Day Question: How […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools

With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant

Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
COLUMBUS, OH

