E! News

General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death

The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
E! News

Billie Lourd Honors Grandma Debbie Reynolds on 6th Anniversary of Her Death

Watch: Billie Lourd Sends Birthday Love to Late Mom Carrie Fisher. Billie Lourd is keeping her grandmother close to her heart. The Scream Queens alum paid tribute to Debbie Reynolds on the sixth year anniversary of her death on Dec. 28, posting a vintage headshot of the Singing in the Rain star on Instagram. Billie captioned the image with heart and letter emojis spelling out "Abadaba," her nickname for her grandmother.
Inquisitr.com

Hillary Duff Flaunts Toned Figure in Sizzling Swimsuit Photoshoot

Hilary Duff recently shared some pictures of her Women's Health Australia cover, and folks are going nuts for the Younger star's pictures. The mom of three has managed to leverage her successful career as a Disney Channel childhood star into nabbing a lead role in two major modern sitcoms. Article...
Closer Weekly

John Travolta Mourns Late ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costar Kirstie Alley in Instagram Tribute: ‘I Love You’

Honoring his friend. John Travolta remembered his Look Who’s Talking costar, Kirstie Alley, moments after her family announced her sudden death on Monday, December 5. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he captioned a photo of the actress on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”
Clayton News Daily

Salma Hayek Bundles Up in Rare Vacation Photo With Daughter and Stepsons

Salma Hayek is struggling to find snow while on vacation with her family. But despite the weather, the actress seems to be having a great time, showing off her beautiful kids with a photo on Instagram. In the new picture, Hayek sits on a ski lift with three of her...
KTVZ

Sophie Turner shows off baby bump in adorable Instagram throwback

It’s never too late for more bump photos. Actress Sophie Turner gave birth to her second child in July — but she’s still showing off pictures of her adorable baby bump on Instagram. Turner welcomed her second child with her husband, musician Joe Jonas, in July. The...
Us Weekly

‘Good Morning America’ Host T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Relationship Rumors

It's over. Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, Us Weekly can confirm. The couple's split comes nearly one month after he was spotted getting cozy with colleague Amy Robach. Holmes, 45, filed for divorce from his wife, in New York City on Wednesday, December 28, according to documents obtained […]
Distractify

Steven Tyler Was Married Twice — But He Had Plenty of Other Relationships, Too

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse against a minor. In light of the famed Aerosmith singer being accused of sexually assaulting a minor decades ago, fans are wondering: Is Steven Tyler married? And perhaps more top-of-mind for the band’s devotees is whether the “Dream On” crooner was married when the alleged illegal relationship took place.

