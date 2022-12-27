ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMNF

How to dispose of your live Christmas Tree

In Hillsborough County, to get rid of live Christmas Trees make sure to remove all decorations, lights, and tinsel. According to their website cut the tree into sections about 4 feet long and 6-inch diameters and place it curbside on your regular yard waste collection day. Another option is dropping off the live trees at one of the Yard Waste Processing Facilities:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy