Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
Anderson Cooper’s Net Worth Is His Own Making—His Mother Gloria Vanderbilt Told Him ‘There’s No Trust Fund’
As the son of railroad heiress Gloria Vanderbilt, you’d think Anderson Cooper’s net worth would be bloated with millions upon millions in inheritance. But the beloved news anchor didn’t inherit her estimated $200 million estate. “My mother’s made clear to me there’s no trust fund,” he told Howard Stern in 2014, prior to his mom’s death in 2019, and he explained why he was grateful there wasn’t. “I don’t believe in inheriting money… I think it’s a curse. From the time I was growing up, if I felt like there was some pot of gold waiting for me, I don’t know...
Harper's Bazaar
Machine Gun Kelly Comments On Megan Fox Saying She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend'
On Friday, Megan Fox got her fans very excited when she posted on Instagram about seeking a girlfriend. Sharing photos and short video clips of herself in a fluffy purple bucket hat and a plunging halter top in magenta and black, she captioned the carousel, “Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs.”
Harper's Bazaar
Serena Williams Had the Cutest Holiday Surprise for Daughter Olympia
Venus and Serena Williams on Their Own Terms Venus and Serena Williams on Their Own Terms. Serena Williams is not a normal mom, she's a cool mom. As most families celebrate the holidays and enjoy downtime in the days leading up to the New Year, the Williams family is building their own traditions. On Instagram this week, the retired tennis pro shared a series of photos from a house party she and husband Alexis Ohanian threw for their daughter, Alexis Olympia.
Harper's Bazaar
Zendaya Sends Dune Co-Star Timothée Chalamet a Sweet Birthday Message
Dune – Official Trailer (Warner Bros) Dune – Official Trailer (Warner Bros) On Tuesday, it was the 27th birthday of actor Timothée Chalamet, and his friend and Dune co-star Zendaya had the perfect photo to celebrate him on social media. The Euphoria actress shared a shot from their shoot for Entertainment Tonight's cover story featuring their film in October of 2021, but it was a behind-the-scenes image of the pair preparing for their official pics. In the image, Zendaya is looking focused in an orange Mark Fast SS/11 RTW fringe knit bodycon dress and Chalamet is being goofy in the background.
Harper's Bazaar
Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos from Her Second Pregnancy
Sophie Turner is looking back on the past year of her life, including a new peek into her second pregnancy. The Game of Thrones alum has shared a carousel of new pics on Instagram, with a visual yearly recap that includes never-before-seen pictures of her pregnancy. The actress welcomed her second daughter with husband Joe Jonas this past July, with their firstborn Willa becoming a big sister.
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Hudson Doesn’t “Really Care” About the “Nepotism Thing”
Kate Hudson has entered the "nepo baby" chat. After New York Magazine published a cover story that explored the concept of the "nepo baby," or those individuals whose careers may benefit from their connections to famed relatives, Hudson expressed her thoughts on the matter. "The nepotism thing, I mean …...
