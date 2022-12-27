Effective: 2022-12-31 13:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM PST. Target Area: Alpine The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in California...Nevada East Fork Carson River Below Markleeville affecting Alpine and Douglas Counties. For the East Fork Carson River...including Markleeville, Gardnerville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...East Fork Carson River Below Markleeville. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Monitor Stage. No flooding from from Monitor Creek to Bryant Creek, river near bankfull and may require precautionary measures to move resources away from the river. Additional impacts to recreational river users. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 PM PST Saturday the stage was 7.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.3 feet this afternoon. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO