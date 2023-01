BALTIMORE -- Losing weight and getting fit is one of the most common goals people declare as a New Year's resolution. Every January, Planet Fitness tends to see an influx of people rush to the gym. "Checking by hour, it increases from 45 people an hour to about 65 to 70 people in an hour in the club trying to get to that New Year's Resolution," Planet Fitness Senior Fitness Training Support Manager Quintin Dailey said.Consistency is key, Dailey said. Kevin Pitts turned to the Planet Fitness in Reisterstown nine years ago when he was dealing with high cholesterol and was taking medication...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 MINUTES AGO