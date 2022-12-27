Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Man Previously Convicted of Murder, Sentenced for Attacking Another Inmate in the Mendocino County Jail
In 2015, Edgar Contreras (age 25 at the time) phoned for help from a Yorkville marijuana garden where he was found by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies also found another man, deceased in the garden. Contreras and two others were eventually found guilty of...
mendofever.com
Marijuana Grow Murderer Sentenced to Two More Years for Brutal Beating in Mendocino County Jail
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A familiar face received additional state prison time Friday morning in the Mendocino County Superior Court to close out calendar year 2022. Defendant Edgar Fidel Contreras, now 32 years of age, was previously sentenced in...
One seriously injured in Santa Rosa hit-and-run
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release. Police were called to the 300 block of Yolanda Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The caller said the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Police officers arrested a Santa Rosa man for allegedly exploiting two females -- one a minor -- in human trafficking crimes at a Rohnert Park hotel. Police arrested 45-year-old Santwun Williams at a hotel in the 6000 block of Redwood Drive on Dec. 22 following an investigation from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety's Community Oriented Problem-Solving Team.
mendofever.com
Male Looking Into Vehicles And Mailboxes, Rape/Reported Assault – Ukiah Police Logs 12.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Tree Crashes Into Ukiah Home Downing Powerlines Causing Localized Outage
Scanner traffic beginning around 9:54 p.m. indicates a tree has crashed into a house on Ukiah’s Briggs Lane downing powerlines causing a localized electrical outage. There was reportedly one occupant inside the home located at the end of Briggs Lane when the incident occurred. They exited the home without injury.
mendofever.com
Subject Riding A Bike, Subject Looking In Cars – Ukiah Police Logs 12.29.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Slides Off Roadway Near Boonville—One Occupant Unconcious, Both Required Extrication
Scanner traffic beginning at 2:36 p.m. indicated a singular vehicle slipped off of State Route 128 near Boonville and descended an embankment. When first responders arrived at the scene, at least one of two occupants was unconscious and both required extrication and medical care. The Incident Commander reported “major rollover...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: 10:55 p.m.]Waters Are Rising: A Comprehensive Accounting of Mendocino County’s Flooded Roads
The atmospheric river is here and Mendocino County is caught in the crosshairs. Major arteries are closed, low-lying areas are inundated, and hazardous conditions are reported across the county. We’ll be providing continual updates of major flooding and roadway hazards as they occur. If you have photographs or information, email...
KTVU FOX 2
Crews work to repair sinkhole along Highway 12 in Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A sinkhole opened up on Highway 12 in Sonoma County Friday, which forced Caltrans crews to reduce traffic along the road. The sinkhole formed on the westbound side of the highway at Dutton Ave, near Santa Rosa, according to Caltrans District 4. Traffic along the highway...
2 women arrested, 1 at large after vehicle, catalytic converter theft in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested Friday, and one is at large after a vehicle and two catalytic converters were stolen, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in an alert. Around 9:34 a.m., officers responded to the 70 block of W. 3rd Street where they discovered three female suspects trying to […]
kymkemp.com
New ERCP Leadership Watches Over Southern Humboldt Waterways
After twelve years of trash duty, Eel River Cleanup Project (ERCP) Coordinator, Mike Miller, is passing the torch, err, trash bags, to the next generation of watershed warriors. As 2022 gives way to 2023, new leadership at ERCP leans on a solid foundation to continue the work of putting the environment first.
Santa Rosa duplex fire causes over $1 million in damages says Santa Rosa Fire
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning caused over $1 million in damages, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. SRFD received a 911 call about a fire near Guerneville and Marlow roads around 2:30 a.m. Fire crews on scene found a two-story duplex that was under construction […]
mendofever.com
Sinkhole Swallows Road to Willits Creekside Cabins, Leaves Fifty Guests Stranded
A sinkhole chewed through a road to the Creekside Cabins and RV Resort, a well-known stop along Highway 101 north of Willits where RV travelers and overnighters could get some rest, leaving about 50 guests unable to leave. Massive amounts of rain dumped from a large storm caused a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle that stopped alongside the road.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
The Mendocino Voice
Search and rescue operation looking for missing man finds human leg bone north of Laytonville
Laytonville, 12/24/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives working with search and rescue personnel found a dismembered human leg bone Wednesday while looking into the disappearance of a 58-year-old man reported missing 10 days earlier. The remains have not yet been identified, pending DNA analysis, but MCSO personnel believe the two discoveries are related and may be connected to their missing person.
Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides have closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Early Saturday afternoon, officials issued evacuation orders for Felton Grove and Paradise Park in Santa Cruz County. [Check your zone at https://community.zonehaven.com]Officials in San Francisco issued alerts for several areas affected by mudslides and flooding Saturday.Bernal Heights Park parking lot, 400 Block of Ulloa Street and the area of O'Shaughnessy Boulevard and Malta Drive...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County’s most-read stories of 2022: our year in review
Editor’s note: Do you want to see even more independent local reporting in 2023? We’re committed to keeping our news free for all of Mendocino County, but we rely on your support. Right now any contributions until Dec. 31 will be doubled and go directly to support even more coverage by our hard-working staff: donate here.
Santa Rosa residents brace for flooding, slides in burn scar areas
SANTA ROSA -- Many people in the North Bay are working hard to keep their homes safe from the storm.Peter Bizaca and his son Luka Bizaca were filling up sandbags in the rain at a Santa Rosa sandbag station on Friday."What we're trying to do is just to create a barrier with these sandbags, which prevents the water from coming into our garage," Peter Bizaca said.They weren't alone. The station on Stony Point Road was busy on Friday with many homeowners filling up sandbags to take home."The last time we had an atmosphere river here in Santa Rosa, the...
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
