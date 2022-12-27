ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New restaurant-bar to take over former Brasserie V spot on Monroe Street

A new restaurant and bar from the owners of four other popular Madison-area establishments is planned for the former Brasserie V space at 1923 Monroe St., according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. Tim Thompson and Stephani Dalbesio, who also own The Library Cafe and Bar, The Free...
MADISON, WI
Madison ranked 12th happiest city in US

According to new research from SmartAsset, money does, in some cases, lead to happiness. However, not all places can offer the same level of happiness, as some cities offer more economic opportunities and a better quality of life than others. In an analysis of the 200 largest cities in the...
MADISON, WI
UW Health updates facility names

UW Health recently completed a year-long project to improve the naming of its facilities system-wide, according to a news release. In April, UW Health announced UW Health at The American Center was formally renamed to UW Health East Madison Hospital, but this news was part of a much larger project that spanned 2022.
MADISON, WI
UW–Madison joins national research network to prevent overdose deaths

To build upon existing research and develop new strategies in harm reduction, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has established a national research network to evaluate harm reduction services. The network will include a coordinating center and nine research studies at institutions across the country, including at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
MADISON, WI

