Starring in one of the most iconic holiday films comes with its own rewards. However, when you’re playing the snot-nosed bully who terrorizes the lead character, the reputation you end up with may be less than savory. For Zack Ward, who at 13 appeared in A Christmas Story as the villainous Scut Farkus, the role has been a mixed bag of encounters with fans, from pleasantries to attempts at drunken brawls.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO