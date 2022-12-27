Read full article on original website
Chloe Bailey Reflects On Her Year In A Heartfelt Post: ‘This Was My Year Of Reconstruction’
Chloe Bailey shared a recap of her 2022 on Instagram, calling it her year of "reconstruction."
A Christmas Story's Scut Farkussays the role sparked public antagonism for years
Starring in one of the most iconic holiday films comes with its own rewards. However, when you’re playing the snot-nosed bully who terrorizes the lead character, the reputation you end up with may be less than savory. For Zack Ward, who at 13 appeared in A Christmas Story as the villainous Scut Farkus, the role has been a mixed bag of encounters with fans, from pleasantries to attempts at drunken brawls.
12 movies to check out on Hulu in January 2023
Brendan Fraser’s The Mummy trilogy, the Hulu Original dark comedy The Drop, and the Neil LaBute comedy-horror film House Of Darkness are just a few of the notable titles premiering on Hulu in January. You’ll also find anniversary presentations of The King Of Comedy, The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, S.W.A.T. and The Triplets Of Belleville. Here are 12 titles streaming on Hulu this month that caught our eye.
