The Aurora Ice Museum, located in Fairbanks, Alaska, is a unique attraction that allows visitors to experience the beauty of ice in a whole new way. The museum is built entirely out of ice and features ice sculptures, ice walls, and ice chandeliers. It is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, especially during the winter months when the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape is enhanced by the cold and snowy weather.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 9 DAYS AGO