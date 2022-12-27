Read full article on original website
Shooter still on the loose after employee killed outside Pa. hospital: police
State police are actively investigating a shooting that killed an employee outside the Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County on Friday. Around 10:30 p.m., state police confirmed that a shooting happened outside the Danville-area hospital and that there were no arrests as of late Friday night. In a statement issued...
YAHOO!
Woman shot outside Exeter Township bar
Dec. 31—A Reading woman was shot late Friday night in the parking lot of the Liberty Tap Room in Exeter Township, according to police. Someone fired at least seven shots outside the bar in the 200 block of North Prospect Street at 11:43 p.m. A woman, 26, was struck by a bullet and transported to Reading Hospital. She is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide her identity.
Geisinger shooting victim identified
Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
Pa. man charged with killing 2-month-old son who was shaken
PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.
local21news.com
Lockdown lifted at Geisinger hospital in Danville after woman killed in parking lot
DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP/WOLF) — Officials at Geisinger Hospital in Danville say the facility was under lockdown after a deadly shooting on Friday night. Authorities on scene said a 40-year-old woman, who was an employee of Geisinger Danville, was shot in the parking lot. Her name has not been released.
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County Coroner has confirmed that an employee of Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was shot and killed outside the campus on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Police are actively investigating the shooting. The deceased victim’s identity has not been released yet. No other injuries have been reported according to […]
Man accused of ‘violently assaulting’ his girlfriend
Editors Note: This article as been updated with the correction that the suspect was released on bail. EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested and charged a man after he was found “violently assaulting” his girlfriend in a Monroe County home. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around […]
YAHOO!
Porter man charged in Town of Niagara burglary
Dec. 31—A Porter man was arrested following an investigation of a burglary at a residence in the Town of Niagara Friday night. Just before midnight, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a burglary that had just occurred at a Pretoria Street residence. Responding deputies were quickly able to determine a suspect and their direction of travel.
YAHOO!
UPDATE Coroners: Mount Carmel man's fiery fatal crash linked to fatal shooting in Geisinger parking lot
Dec. 31—DANVILLE — A Berwick woman is the victim of the shooting that took place on the campus of Geisinger Medical Center in Danville Friday, according to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn. Vikki Wetzel, 49, was returning to her vehicle at around 5:04 p.m. when she was shot...
One confirmed dead in Geisinger shooting
UPDATED 10:20 p.m. A news report by WNEP confirms the woman shot Friday evening was a Geisinger employee. Police do not have the shooter in custody at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. -- Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after...
YAHOO!
In Schuylkill County, attempted homicide crimes most serious reported in 2022
Dec. 30—Attempted homicides were the most serious crimes reported to police in Schuylkill County during 2022. In one of the cases, a 47-year-old Mahanoy City man was charged and later convicted of shooting and severely injuring another man in the borough on Feb. 4. On Oct. 26, a Schuylkill...
Police: Intoxicated man punched officer
WILKES-BARRE — An intoxicated man taken into custody by city police for public drunkenness allegedly punched an officer Wednesday night.
Father accused of police chase with son in the car
ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. According to Ashley Borough Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:47 p.m. officers spotted a car, driven by John G. Barna, 36, […]
Scranton police search for vandalism suspect
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are searching for a person they say vandalized a church. The number 666 was carved into the doors of the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue sometime after the last mass on Christmas Day. If you have any information, you're asked to call...
Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. According to the Geisinger Chief Medical Officer, the deceased is an employee of the hospital. They were found in the employee parking lot. There are no other […]
11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
Woman charged with strangling stepson
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a woman they say strangled her stepson after an argument over a vape pen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were informed by Monroe County Children and Youth Services of a teen victim at a home in Chestnut Hill Township. Police say on December 18 around […]
Nearly five grams of crack located in Williamsport home
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Detectives located approximately 4.78 grams of crack and drug dealing paraphernalia inside a Williamsport home. The raid took place in August when authorities received information about narcotics sales from a home near the 1000 block of Railway Street. Robert James Gillette and Donuae Kellam were taken into custody. Police located the crack and a scale with a white powdery residue on it inside the...
YAHOO!
Top Stories of 2022: No. 6 - Pottsville man found not guilty of 1st-degree murder in road rage trial
Dec. 30—The 2021 death of an Army veteran in a road rage incident played out in a courtroom earlier this month. And with a hung jury on two of the charges, the case could continue into 2023. After more than nine hours of deliberation on Dec. 8 following the...
YAHOO!
Police: Man wanted in Jefferson Twp. home invasion arrested
Dec. 29—A suspect wanted for a home invasion and attempted armed robbery in Jefferson Twp. was in custody Thursday, state police at Dunmore said. Todd Dwight Kitchen, 49, was awaiting arraignment on attempted robbery, burglary and other charges, police said. Investigators on Wednesday identified Kitchen as the suspect in...
