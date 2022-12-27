Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
New-Look Commissioners to Meet for First Time Jan. 3
It will be 2023 when the Osage Co. Commissioners meet again and this time with some new faces. The new faces will lead to the question of some of the items on the agenda as there will be a vote to see who the chairman is for 2023 and the 2nd vice-chairman for 2023.
Large fire burns home in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large house fire in Rogers County Thursday morning. Rogers County deputies said a house between Claremore and Tiawah was fully involved in fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the house. The Tiawah, Inola, Claremore and Verdigris...
KOKI FOX 23
Wagoner County authorities looking for escaped inmate
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Wagoner County are looking for an escaped inmate. Coweta police confirm they are assisting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office with the inmate who they think may be barricaded in a camper in Coweta. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa true crime podcast sheds light on New Year’s 1994 Henrietta cold case
TULSA, Okla. — New Year’s Day will be the 29th anniversary of 26-year-old, single mother Shawna Louise Jones’ homicide. Jones had two daughters, who were seven and nine when they lost their mother. Her killer has never been arrested for her murder. Raven Rollins is the founder...
news9.com
Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore
A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
kaynewscow.com
Ralston resident injured in accident
LONE GROVE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Ralston resident is in good condition following an accident that occurred at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 29 on Buck Skin Road west of Meridian Road, two miles south of Lone Grove in Carter County. Troopers report that David M. Wood,...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
KTUL
Muscogee Creek Nation Council approves agreement for south Tulsa, Jenks low water dam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Creek National Council approved an agreement Wednesday representative of approximately $8.2 million for the South Tulsa/Jenks low water dam project. The Nation said the agreement is an important step forward in joint plans between the City of Tulsa, City of Jenks, Indian Nations...
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
Sapulpa Gains Worldwide Attention With Downtown Christmas Display
Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute has gained worldwide attention and it’s just the first year of the downtown Christmas display. The Chute still had people out enjoying the 35,000 lights Thursday afternoon. The businesses in town call it a massive success. By now you may have been dazzled by the...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Dec. 25-29
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 5:57 a.m. police arrested Larena Others in the 2500 block of Eagle. At 2:42 a.m. police responded to the Ashley Inn for a report of a disturbance. Charles Arkeketa was arrested for public intoxication. At 4:59 a.m. police responded to...
KTUL
Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
Man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery
A man was shot, killed in officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery after Saturday morning pursuit
Tulsan accused of leaving threatening message & taking weapon to Tulsa clinic
Zachariah Kade McGuire is charged in a federal court for the incident in November 2022 after he tried to get an appointment.
Emergency Crews Respond To Crash Involving Motorcycle In Tulsa
Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, a motorcycle driver crashed into the side of a car near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Police say the motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: 1 dead following collision involving motorcycle in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a 20-year-old man is dead following a collision near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday night. Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving approximately 80 mph when he collided with a sedan on Memorial. The driver...
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks progress
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks Move Forward. A major hurdle is cleared for year-round water in the Arkansas River in South Tulsa
Longtime Owasso residents reflect on town’s growth over decades
OWASSO, Okla. — You wouldn’t know by driving through, but Owasso residents said that back in the 1970s there were no businesses on the east side of U.S. Highway 169. “There was nothing east of 169 but dairy farms and open land,” said longtime Owasso resident Marilyn Hinkle. “When you stop to think that the high school was out in the middle of nowhere … In fact when the school was first opened, they didn’t have the city water out to it yet. They had porta-pottys for the first month.”
pdjnews.com
One injured in Kay County collision
One was injured in an injury collision occurring on Monday, Dec. 26 at approximately 8:17 a.m. on US-77 near Brake Road, southbound, approximately 2 miles south of Newkirk, OK, in Kay County. A 2022 Toyota Tundra driven by Diana M. Pankratz female, age 70, of Newkirk, OK was traveling southbound on US-77, lost control, departed the roadway to the right, and struck a utility pole and fence. …
Broken Arrow residents upset about recent break-ins, vandalism
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Homeowners in the New Bedford II and II neighborhood are upset about a recent string of car break-ins and incidents of vandalism – in a community they take care to maintain. Security video from one of those homeowners captured four people in hooded sweatshirts...
