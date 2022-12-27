ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

New-Look Commissioners to Meet for First Time Jan. 3

It will be 2023 when the Osage Co. Commissioners meet again and this time with some new faces. The new faces will lead to the question of some of the items on the agenda as there will be a vote to see who the chairman is for 2023 and the 2nd vice-chairman for 2023.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Large fire burns home in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large house fire in Rogers County Thursday morning. Rogers County deputies said a house between Claremore and Tiawah was fully involved in fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the house. The Tiawah, Inola, Claremore and Verdigris...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Wagoner County authorities looking for escaped inmate

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Wagoner County are looking for an escaped inmate. Coweta police confirm they are assisting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office with the inmate who they think may be barricaded in a camper in Coweta. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore

A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
CLAREMORE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ralston resident injured in accident

LONE GROVE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Ralston resident is in good condition following an accident that occurred at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 29 on Buck Skin Road west of Meridian Road, two miles south of Lone Grove in Carter County. Troopers report that David M. Wood,...
RALSTON, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist

The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
CANEY, KS
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs Dec. 25-29

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 5:57 a.m. police arrested Larena Others in the 2500 block of Eagle. At 2:42 a.m. police responded to the Ashley Inn for a report of a disturbance. Charles Arkeketa was arrested for public intoxication. At 4:59 a.m. police responded to...
PONCA CITY, OK
KTUL

Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
CLAREMORE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: 1 dead following collision involving motorcycle in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a 20-year-old man is dead following a collision near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday night. Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving approximately 80 mph when he collided with a sedan on Memorial. The driver...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Longtime Owasso residents reflect on town’s growth over decades

OWASSO, Okla. — You wouldn’t know by driving through, but Owasso residents said that back in the 1970s there were no businesses on the east side of U.S. Highway 169. “There was nothing east of 169 but dairy farms and open land,” said longtime Owasso resident Marilyn Hinkle. “When you stop to think that the high school was out in the middle of nowhere … In fact when the school was first opened, they didn’t have the city water out to it yet. They had porta-pottys for the first month.”
OWASSO, OK
pdjnews.com

One injured in Kay County collision

One was injured in an injury collision occurring on Monday, Dec. 26 at approximately 8:17 a.m. on US-77 near Brake Road, southbound, approximately 2 miles south of Newkirk, OK, in Kay County. A 2022 Toyota Tundra driven by Diana M. Pankratz female, age 70, of Newkirk, OK was traveling southbound on US-77, lost control, departed the roadway to the right, and struck a utility pole and fence. …
KAY COUNTY, OK

