ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Developers Vie for Role in Transforming Old Park and Ride

The city of Brooklyn Park is in the process of deciding how to develop seven acres of land at the northeast corner of Noble Parkway and Highway 610. The site of the former Park and Ride was purchased by Brooklyn Park in 2018. Since then, the city has held public...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Historic Todd Field wall in Hastings may ultimately be demolished

Big changes are inbound to Hastings as the Highway 61 Corridor Project continues to take shape, and they could dramatically impact the historic Todd Field wall. The Highway 61 Corridor Project in Hastings has been gestating since the City declared the highway a top redevelopment priority in 2018, and while concepts for the project have been developed, nothing is set in stone. One burning question that remains is what to do with the historic Todd Field wall that runs adjacent to the highway.
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis clears encampment near Quarry shopping center

MINNEAPOLIS -- The city of Minneapolis cleared an encampment near the Quarry shopping center on Friday morning.Six unsheltered people were at the encampment at the time, the city said. The camp sits on city property. Minneapolis officials said they posted notices on Dec. 21 and again on Dec. 26 that the encampment would be closed. Officials said the closure was initially planned for Wednesday morning, but it was postponed after they learned that there was an "intention to have a violent confrontation with City staff."Outreach workers had been visiting the encampment since May, but as of Tuesday, all residents declined shelter and storage...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Year in Review: New Additions to the Northwest Metro in 2022

If 2021 was the year of saying goodbye to community staples like the AMC theater in Maple Grove, then 2022 was a year of new beginnings. That same movie theater became a home improvement store called Floor & Decor. It’s just one of the many changes that came about over...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Pipe bursts, flooding Minneapolis apartment building and displacing 21 families

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A pipe burst at an apartment building on Minneapolis’ north side, gushing water through all three floors and displacing more than 20 families. It was a terrifying sight for the families living at the Historic Bell Lofts at the corner of 21st and Bryant, as they watched water flood their units and demolish almost everything in its path.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just before 5 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, several calls came into the Dakota County Dispatch for a fire from the roof of the Panda Express off the 7730 block of 150th St in Apple Valley, Minnesota. The initial reports stated that there appeared to be coming from a roof unit on the top of the Panda Express. An Apple Valley Police Officer quickly arrived on the scene confirmed that it appeared the fire was coming from a roof vent onto Panda Express.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man injured in shooting along Nicollet near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 16th Street. Police say that he was walking in the area when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle.The man ran to 15th after being struck.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not indicate where the man's injuries were, but said he was expected to recover.The incident remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities

Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
WATERTOWN, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police: Man Fired at Officer Before Shooting

Brooklyn Park Police say a man shot at officers on Wednesday night before taking his own life. Police were investigating a call of shots fired around 9 p.m. when they say someone started shooting at an officer and hit the officer’s vehicle. The officer was not injured, but police say people shooting at police officers has increased in recent years.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy