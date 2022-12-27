Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
ccxmedia.org
Regional Trail Improvements in Brooklyn Center, Plymouth on the List to Receive Federal Funding
Three Rivers Park District will receive some federal funding for improvements to the Shingle Creek Regional Trail in Brooklyn Center and Eagle Lake Regional Trail in Plymouth and Minnetonka. Both projects aren’t scheduled to get underway until 2026, and both were approved for federal funding by the Metropolitan Council.
ccxmedia.org
Bass Lake Road Bridge Between Crystal, Brooklyn Center on List for Improvements
A bridge on Bass Lake Road between Crystal and Brooklyn Center is on the list to be replaced in 2026. The $1.6 million project received federal funding approved by the Metropolitan Council recently. “We do everything we can to put in the most cost-effective structure and to get the most...
ccxmedia.org
Developers Vie for Role in Transforming Old Park and Ride
The city of Brooklyn Park is in the process of deciding how to develop seven acres of land at the northeast corner of Noble Parkway and Highway 610. The site of the former Park and Ride was purchased by Brooklyn Park in 2018. Since then, the city has held public...
Businesses and law enforcement get ready for NYE events across the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Many people are counting down to the new year on Saturday night. People have plenty of ways to celebrate across the Twin Cities and both businesses and law enforcement are putting a focus on safety. Before the ball drops to welcome 2023, Deputy Sheriff Matthew Petrone with...
Hastings Star Gazette
Historic Todd Field wall in Hastings may ultimately be demolished
Big changes are inbound to Hastings as the Highway 61 Corridor Project continues to take shape, and they could dramatically impact the historic Todd Field wall. The Highway 61 Corridor Project in Hastings has been gestating since the City declared the highway a top redevelopment priority in 2018, and while concepts for the project have been developed, nothing is set in stone. One burning question that remains is what to do with the historic Todd Field wall that runs adjacent to the highway.
Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
Minneapolis clears encampment near Quarry shopping center
MINNEAPOLIS -- The city of Minneapolis cleared an encampment near the Quarry shopping center on Friday morning.Six unsheltered people were at the encampment at the time, the city said. The camp sits on city property. Minneapolis officials said they posted notices on Dec. 21 and again on Dec. 26 that the encampment would be closed. Officials said the closure was initially planned for Wednesday morning, but it was postponed after they learned that there was an "intention to have a violent confrontation with City staff."Outreach workers had been visiting the encampment since May, but as of Tuesday, all residents declined shelter and storage...
ccxmedia.org
Year in Review: New Additions to the Northwest Metro in 2022
If 2021 was the year of saying goodbye to community staples like the AMC theater in Maple Grove, then 2022 was a year of new beginnings. That same movie theater became a home improvement store called Floor & Decor. It’s just one of the many changes that came about over...
fox9.com
Pipe bursts, flooding Minneapolis apartment building and displacing 21 families
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A pipe burst at an apartment building on Minneapolis’ north side, gushing water through all three floors and displacing more than 20 families. It was a terrifying sight for the families living at the Historic Bell Lofts at the corner of 21st and Bryant, as they watched water flood their units and demolish almost everything in its path.
Cozy Annandale Cabin Offers Chance To Live On An Island!
I think most people at some point in their life have thought to themselves that it would be nice to get off the grid and live somewhere quiet. Well, homes don't get much quieter than this cozy cabin located on Clearwater Lake's Bungalow Island. The dwelling, which was built in...
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just before 5 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, several calls came into the Dakota County Dispatch for a fire from the roof of the Panda Express off the 7730 block of 150th St in Apple Valley, Minnesota. The initial reports stated that there appeared to be coming from a roof unit on the top of the Panda Express. An Apple Valley Police Officer quickly arrived on the scene confirmed that it appeared the fire was coming from a roof vent onto Panda Express.
ccxmedia.org
Down in the Valley’s Crystal Location Closes its Doors on Saturday
“It’s been a great run with a lot of great support in this year,” said General Manager Scott Farrell. “Twenty-five years of some really good biz, and being a part of the community here has been great.”. Farrell says there are sales underway on music, clothing and...
Man injured in shooting along Nicollet near downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 16th Street. Police say that he was walking in the area when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle.The man ran to 15th after being struck.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not indicate where the man's injuries were, but said he was expected to recover.The incident remains under investigation.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park residents without heat during single-digit temperatures
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some families in Brooklyn Park say they don't have a warm place to escape the cold. In Anne Okere's apartment, five space heaters are running because the heat is not. "The first night was really, really cold because I woke up to 44 degrees,"...
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
Mayor Frey: “Homeless encampments are just not the right route”
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says it was the right move to tear down a homeless encampment near the Quarry shopping center in Northeast Minneapolis Friday.
Homeless encampment near Quarry Center remains open
The homeless encampment near the Quarry Shopping Center in northeast Minneapolis was supposed to clear out by Wednesday, but city leaders postponed the decision
Police: Officer fired upon during incident in Brooklyn Park
One person is dead after Brooklyn Park police responded to a domestic incident Wednesday night. Officers say someone shot at officers and hit a squad car.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Man Fired at Officer Before Shooting
Brooklyn Park Police say a man shot at officers on Wednesday night before taking his own life. Police were investigating a call of shots fired around 9 p.m. when they say someone started shooting at an officer and hit the officer’s vehicle. The officer was not injured, but police say people shooting at police officers has increased in recent years.
Charges: Man texted pictures of gun, made threats towards St. Paul mayor, Maplewood Mall
A man has been charged with making threats of violence towards St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and the Maplewood Mall. Andrew T. Grzywinski, 35, of St. Paul, is accused of texting a picture of an AR-15 style gun to his ex-girlfriend with a message reading: "Maplewood Mall is my idea and Mayor of St. Paul is end goal."
