Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
What Happened After WWE Smackdown Ended
A new report has details on what went down after this week’s WWE Smackdown went off the air. PWInsider reports that John Cena started to cut a promo but the Usos and Samy Zayn attacked. They beat down Kevin Owens and Cena until Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes came out for the save. The Usos bailed and Sami got an Attitude Adjustment from Cena.
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
The Young Bucks Were Reportedly Originally Scheduled for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
– At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years, since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Omega is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the event. However, it appears that Omega’s Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), were also scheduled to work the show at one point, per Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.
Karen Jarrett Says Max Caster Crossed A Line With His Rap Last Night on AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass took shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal with a rap on last night’s AEW Dynamite. During the rap, Max Caster noted that Jarrett was a ‘carny’ who stole money ‘like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.’ Karen Jarrett, who was previously Karen Angle, did not enjoy the rap and said that Caster crossed a line.
WWE Live Results From Miami, Florida: Ronda Rousey Faces Raquel Rodriguez, More
WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Miamia, Florida on Thursday with Ronda Rousey defending her title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * The audience is shown footage of Xavier Woods being hurt backstage. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss...
Various News: Sasha Banks Hangs Out With Japanese Rapper, Update To Tonight’s WWE House Show
– Sasha Banks is in Japan head of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and she took some time to hang out with Japanese rapper & producer TOMORO. TOMORO posted some pics from his birthday party with Banks, as you can see below. He wrote (translated via Google):. “I’m so happy with...
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 12.30.22
Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Paul Wight. We’ll close out the AEW year with this and as is often the case around here, Orange Cassidy is defending the All-Atlantic Title. This time though, it’s against his friend Trent Beretta. That could go in a few directions and on top of that, we’ll be hearing from Jon Moxley about something. Let’s get to it.
Backstage Update on Plans for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39
– During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, recorded before last night’s WWE SmackDown, Dave Meltzer reported an update on plans for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39 in April. Meltzer stated that a matchup between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch that was originally going to be the plan for WrestleMania 39 is off the table right now.
Prestige Wrestling The Things We Carry Results 12.30.22: MCMG vs. The American Wolves in Headliner
– Prestige Wrestling returned for The Things We Carry show last night at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event streamed on IWTV. Below are some results, per Fightful:. * Alan Angels beat Alec Price. * C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) beat Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor...
Miranda Gordy On Her Father Not Being Around For Her Career, Living In His Shadow
Miranda Gordy is the daughter of the late, great Terry Gordy, and she recently discussed the difficulty of living in his shadow and not being able to come to him for advice. Gordy is a rising star on the independent scene while her brother Terry Ray Gordy Jr. had a stint in wrestling, and she recently spoke with Kerry Morton on his AdFreeShows podcast The Family Business. Terry Gordy passed away in 2001, when Miranda was 12, and she talked about being the daughter of the WWE Hall of Famer. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Kevin Owens on How Surreal It Is to Team With John Cena
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke to TMZ Sports this week on teaming with John Cena for tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be Cena’s first match in WWE in over a year. Below are some highlights:. Owens on teaming with John Cena: “I started with...
WWE News: Stock Closes Down, Top 10 Moments From NXT
– WWE’s stock was down today as it follows the trend of the overall market. The stock closed at $67.51 on Wednesday, down $1.63 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.1% on Wednesday and has been trending downward through December after recovering for much of November.
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
AEW’s Mike Mansury Reveals Why He Left WWE, Being Heir Apparent To Kevin Dunn
New AEW Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Mansury discussed what led to him leaving WWE after working there for eleven years. Read on for the details:. On how intense his schedule had become: “I’d gotten to a...
Kevin Owens Says He Was Told Steve Austin’s Return Match Couldn’t Have Been Anyone But Him
In an interview with The New York Post, Kevin Owens spoke about his match with Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 38 and how it came about. The two main evented night one of the show, with Austin getting the win. Here are highlights:. On how the match came together: “I still...
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.30.22
It’s the final show of the year and that means we are going to be seeing more than a few big things this week. First and foremost, John Cena is back for his only match of the year as he teams with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. In addition, we have the Women’s Title on the line as Ronda Rousey defends against Raquel Rodriguez. Let’s get to it.
WWE Live Event Results From Greensboro: The Bloodline Main Events
WWE held a live event on their Holiday Tour last night at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. Here are results, via Wrestling Headlines:. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma def. Legado del Fantasma. Xavier Woods was attacked backstage before the match. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak.
WWE News: The Bump Looks at Match of the Year Honorable Mentions, Brazilian Footballer Pelé Passes Away, New Episode of Making It Maximum
– Along with listing its Top 10 Best Matches of 2022, The Bump also revealed their Honorable Mentions that didn’t make the Top 10 list:. – Renowned Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, best known as Pelé, has passed away. His daughter announced his passing in a statement on Instagram. He was 82 years old. Pelé was also the namesake of AJ Styles’ signature Pelé Kick move.
Note on Several AEW Wrestlers Missing This Week’s Dynamite
In addition to Jim Ross missing this week’s AEW Rampage taping, several AEW wrestlers missed this week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite in Broomfield, CO. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Britt Baker, Saraya and Eddie Kingston all missed this past Wednesday’s show due to travel issues. A number of others also missed, which resulted in several segments on Dynamite and Rampage getting changed.
