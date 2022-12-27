Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
ibmadison.com
UW Health updates facility names
UW Health recently completed a year-long project to improve the naming of its facilities system-wide, according to a news release. In April, UW Health announced UW Health at The American Center was formally renamed to UW Health East Madison Hospital, but this news was part of a much larger project that spanned 2022.
ibmadison.com
UW–Madison joins national research network to prevent overdose deaths
To build upon existing research and develop new strategies in harm reduction, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has established a national research network to evaluate harm reduction services. The network will include a coordinating center and nine research studies at institutions across the country, including at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
Janesville Jets deliver teddy bears to patients at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Members of the Janesville Jets hockey team on Wednesday delivered teddy bears to kids and dementia patients at the Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. The team collected the stuffed animals during a special game last month. Generous fans brought the animals to the game and threw them onto the ice, where they were collected and...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
captimes.com
Dane County pursues Yahara Golf Course landfill despite concerns
With less than 10 years of capacity remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill, the county is ready to redesign how it manages the county’s trash at a site proposed for the eastern portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. The joint project between Madison and Dane County aims...
nbc15.com
Carbon monoxide leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cause of a spike in carbon monoxide levels that forced the evacuation of a large downtown Madison apartment building late Thursday night was still under investigation as firefighters departed the scene several hours later. Firefighters arrived just before 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of...
nbc15.com
Marshall EMS workers say goodbye
MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Marshall Area Emergency Medical Service staff prepared to say goodbye to the community for good as they consolidate with Sun Prairie EMS on Sunday. According to Marshall EMS, about 30 staffers will find work elsewhere because of the switch. Sun Prairie Interim EMS Chief Christopher Garrison...
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and […]
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
A water pipe broke at a Platteville school and has left eight classrooms unusable...
Wisconsin Judge: People Can Sell Candy, Cakes, Cookies Without License
A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of homemade food without a commercial license or kitchen. Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans.
ibmadison.com
New restaurant-bar to take over former Brasserie V spot on Monroe Street
A new restaurant and bar from the owners of four other popular Madison-area establishments is planned for the former Brasserie V space at 1923 Monroe St., according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. Tim Thompson and Stephani Dalbesio, who also own The Library Cafe and Bar, The Free...
nbc15.com
What to do if your flight gets canceled
A Belleville community is...
Beloved grocer in Southeast Wisconsin retires after 50 years
From bagger to manager, a beloved grocery worker in Delafield is retiring after 50 years in the business. Tom Bonesho was just 16 years old when he was offered his first job.
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update
PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
WIFR
Wisconsin teen suffers serious injuries after snowmobile crash
NEWARK, WIS. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after a snowmobile accident this week. Authorities say the teen was thrown from a snowmobile in Rock County Wednesday afternoon. According to sheriff’s deputies, the teen was driving the snowmobile in the 6700 block of South County Highway H when the incident happened.
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash on I-71 in Green Co.
GREEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on I-71 in Green County, Ohio. As a result, traffic is being diverted at Route 435 (Exit 65), and the Ohio Department of Transportation warns of extended travel delays on the highway. Further details about the crash, including the...
nbc15.com
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
