Virginia State

NBC 29 News

2023 could bring long-term mental health solutions to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lawmakers in the commonwealth are getting a head start on their goals and resolutions for the new year. 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds (D) says 2023 needs to be the year of long-term mental health solutions. “This issue is too critical for too many people....
wsvaonline.com

Shortage continues for assisted living facilities

Virginia’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to struggle with staffing shortages. That’s according to the latest report from the Virginia Health Care Association. The survey found that 86-percent of these long-term care facilities believe their staffing situation worsened over the last year – a five-percent increase since 2021.
Virginia Business

Making the cut

The focal point of a New York Times exposé last year, Bon Secours’ Richmond Community Hospital was one of four hospitals in Virginia to receive top marks from patients in an annual nationwide survey. The Virginia results of the latest survey, which was conducted in 2021, are shown...
NBC12

Department of Health updates COVID reporting schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health says it will now report COVID-19 cases weekly “to align with the CDC’s current reporting frequency.”. VDH also says on its website that it “continues to streamline information on its COVID-19 data dashboards to better highlight current COVID-19 trends in Virginia and inform action.”
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
dcnewsnow.com

Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/health/hospitals-near-capacity-in-dmv-after-holiday-travel/. Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel. Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of...
wvtf.org

Advocates find reason to Youngkin behavioral health plan

As the General Assembly prepares to meet in January, Governor Glenn Youngkin is asking members to invest $160 million in transforming Virginia's behavioral health system. Senator Creigh Deeds is a Democrat from Bath County who says the governor is taking a crisis-first approach. "I think it holds a great deal of promise, and I want to make sure it's implemented," Deeds says. "But I want to make sure that we do a lot of other things too. I want to make sure that we raise the reimbursement rates on Medicaid. I want to make sure that we raise the pay for CSB employees so that we have the staff to provide the services that will keep people out of crisis."
wsvaonline.com

Local food systems get government boost

Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success

Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
WDBJ7.com

State lawmakers to consider marijuana marketplace during General Assembly session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When Virginia lawmakers consider unfinished business early next year, a marijuana marketplace will be one item on their list. Virginia legalized the possession of small amounts last year, but has made little progress toward establishing a framework for legal sales. Advocates for marijuana reform are hoping...
thenewsprogress.com

New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison

Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
