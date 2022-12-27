Read full article on original website
Is the 'tridemic' still happening in Virginia?
Health officials are encouraging Virginians to follow safety tips and get vaccinated in the midst of the holiday gathering season.
Health officials warn Virginians about heightened potential for carbon monoxide poisoning during winter
The Virginia Poison Center is warning residents about the dangers posed this winter by 'the silent killer' -- carbon monoxide.
NBC 29 News
2023 could bring long-term mental health solutions to Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lawmakers in the commonwealth are getting a head start on their goals and resolutions for the new year. 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds (D) says 2023 needs to be the year of long-term mental health solutions. “This issue is too critical for too many people....
wsvaonline.com
Shortage continues for assisted living facilities
Virginia’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to struggle with staffing shortages. That’s according to the latest report from the Virginia Health Care Association. The survey found that 86-percent of these long-term care facilities believe their staffing situation worsened over the last year – a five-percent increase since 2021.
Virginia Business
Making the cut
The focal point of a New York Times exposé last year, Bon Secours’ Richmond Community Hospital was one of four hospitals in Virginia to receive top marks from patients in an annual nationwide survey. The Virginia results of the latest survey, which was conducted in 2021, are shown...
Youngkin vows to shrink wait list for developmental disability services
Thousands of Virginians with developmental disabilities are in need of state support but stuck on a wait list.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia needs more workers. Incorporating immigrants into workforce programs and recognizing foreign credentials could help.
Third of a three-part series. Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have a laser-like focus on getting more people into the state’s workforce and getting them trained for the jobs that are now begging for workers. Many of his education policies are designed with this in mind. Lab schools? The...
Augusta Free Press
New study: Food hardship in Virginia up among working people, children and seniors
The number of people without enough food over one seven-day period spiked by 54 percent in Virginia, and 30 percent nationwide between October of 2021 and October of 2022, according to a report by the nonprofit group Hunger Free America, based on an analysis of federal data. Over that year,...
Hampton Roads doctors concerned of possible virus surge after holidays
Concerns of a post-holiday virus surge are on the minds of many medical experts as we head into the upcoming holiday weekend and first weeks of January.
WUSA
Despite "crackdown" many THC candy lookalikes still available in Virginia stores
Virginia’s Attorney General and food inspectors announced a crackdown on all THC edibles this June. Those contain the compound that can get you high.
NBC12
Department of Health updates COVID reporting schedule
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health says it will now report COVID-19 cases weekly “to align with the CDC’s current reporting frequency.”. VDH also says on its website that it “continues to streamline information on its COVID-19 data dashboards to better highlight current COVID-19 trends in Virginia and inform action.”
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
WUSA
New laws starting January 1, 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
With a new year, comes new laws. Here are some of the new laws that go into effect on January 1, 2023, in DC, Maryland and Virginia.
dcnewsnow.com
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/health/hospitals-near-capacity-in-dmv-after-holiday-travel/. Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel. Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of...
wvtf.org
Advocates find reason to Youngkin behavioral health plan
As the General Assembly prepares to meet in January, Governor Glenn Youngkin is asking members to invest $160 million in transforming Virginia's behavioral health system. Senator Creigh Deeds is a Democrat from Bath County who says the governor is taking a crisis-first approach. "I think it holds a great deal of promise, and I want to make sure it's implemented," Deeds says. "But I want to make sure that we do a lot of other things too. I want to make sure that we raise the reimbursement rates on Medicaid. I want to make sure that we raise the pay for CSB employees so that we have the staff to provide the services that will keep people out of crisis."
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success
Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
WDBJ7.com
State lawmakers to consider marijuana marketplace during General Assembly session
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When Virginia lawmakers consider unfinished business early next year, a marijuana marketplace will be one item on their list. Virginia legalized the possession of small amounts last year, but has made little progress toward establishing a framework for legal sales. Advocates for marijuana reform are hoping...
thenewsprogress.com
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison
Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
