fox32chicago.com
starvedrock.media
Ottawa vandal caught
Ottawa Corporal Detective Dana Reynolds declined to release the name of a vandal in custody whose been roaming downtown and damaging locks, fire hydrants and possibly causing internet service to go down until the investigation is complete. Ottawa Police Chief Roalson said charges are expected. A press release is forthcoming.
25newsnow.com
wglc.net
Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. The unwanted roommate was a deer. Officers said that they could not believe the call was real. “The deer broke into the apartment window… I’m thinking, like, ‘is this really happening right now,'” […]
WGNtv.com
starvedrock.media
Update: Fire Burns Overnight In Downtown Mendota
Fire in Mendota's downtown burned for about six hours before being brought under control Friday morning. It appeared to have started at the north end of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue just after 9pm. It progressed southward and by midnight, at least two tower trucks were blasting it with water. An excavator arrived to tear into an unoccupied city owned building. Again, to stop the fire from spreading. Years of applied roofing material may aided the fire's progress. A pet business preparing to open lost some of the animals. Cody Beckett, a bystander, watched from across the street:
WSPY NEWS
Mendota police looking for missing man
Police in Mendota are looking for a man who was last seen Friday at around three in the afternoon. 65-year-old William P. Minder is thought to be wearing a brown coat. He is said to have gray hair and is about six feet, three inches tall. Police say Minder weighs about 250 pounds.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man killed in crash with tree
An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
walls102.com
Candle possible cause of early morning apartment fire in Ottawa
OTTAWA – An early morning fire in an apartment in Ottawa may have been caused by a candle. The Ottawa Fire Department were called just before 1 AM Tuesday to a building in the 2100 block of Somerset Drive and found heavy fire in an upstairs apartment. Multiple agencies were summoned to the scene and no injuries were reported. The Ottawa Fire Department investigators say the origin of the fire appears to be from a candle in a bedroom.
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield police investigating crash that resulted in the death of seventeen-year-old
The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a seventeen-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police say it happened just before 6:30 in the area of 143rd Street just west of Frontage Road. A vehicle being driven by the teen had left the road and crashed...
Business Tycoon Buried Alive: The Murder of Stephen B. Small
Mass media executive Stephen B. Small was kidnapped and then buried alive by a money-hungry criminal intending to extort him.Photo byThe Small Family/Chicago Tribune. 40-year-old Illinois native Stephen Burrell Small was a well-known businessman in Kankakee. Although several of his family members also specialized in media, he worked hard to earn respect in the industry. He inherited his business savvy from his father, Burrell L. Small, the president of a broadcasting company, and uncle, Len Small, a publisher of The Daily Journal.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Crews responding to haz-mat situation in Princeville
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – “A well-coordinated multi-jurisdictional response from all parties involved.”. That’s how the Peoria Fire Department sums up their involvement in a hazardous materials situation in Princeville Thursday near village hall and the city’s water plant. Peoria was the mutual-aid agency called in to help...
starvedrock.media
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
WSPY NEWS
Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Oswego Wednesday
Oswego police say that a 19-year-old woman from Oswego and an 11-year-old girl from Maywood were hit by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Montgomery woman Wednesday evening in the area of Fernwood Road and E. Merchants Drive. Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital. Police did not announce...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas day crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas day. According to a press release, 71-year-old Herbert Vance Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina, died from multiple blunt injuries caused during a single-vehicle crash.
starvedrock.media
LaSalle Sheriff Blotter
If you have had a few, it doesn't matter if your car is moving or standing still in a parking lot. Just after 6PM on Monday, 34 year old Charles Uphouse of Streator was arrested for allegedly sitting in his car in park with a Blood Alcohol Level above .08.
WSPY NEWS
One person hurt in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Oswego
Oswego police say one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon in the area of Douglas Road and Route 30. Police were told by a witness that the pedestrian ran out into traffic and that the vehicle did not...
walls102.com
Two dead after Ottawa apartment fire
OTTAWA – A mother and her child have died after a fire in an apartment building early on Christmas Eve in Ottawa. Around 2 AM the Ottawa Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Sycamore street for a two unit apartment building that had visible flames showing and individuals trapped inside. Crews found upon entry heavy fire in the kitchen and living room areas, and removed the two victims from a bedroom. A third resident, a teenage male who escaped the blaze, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but according to the Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner, appears to be accidental in nature. The identity of deceased is being withheld pending family notification.
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for attempted murder with a bat in Bartonville
Bartonville, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man was indicted for attempted murder in Bartonville. According to court records, 27-year-old Austin James Ricca was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery. On Dec. 11, Austin Ricca struck Amy Ricca multiple times with a bat near Anna...
