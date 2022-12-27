Read full article on original website
Related
Latest federal funding funnel welcomed by recipients: An ‘impact on Central Oregon forever’
The $1.7 trillion Fiscal Year 2023 federal appropriations bill won Senate passage on Thursday and is expected to be signed into law soon by President Biden. More than $15 million will fund nine projects and programs in Central Oregon alone and help continue their efforts in our community. The post Latest federal funding funnel welcomed by recipients: An ‘impact on Central Oregon forever’ appeared first on KTVZ.
Local projects funded in $1.7 billion government funding package
Congress passed the $1.7 billion government funding package on Friday, sending it to Biden's desk for his signature. The bill passed with a 225-201 vote. Republican Congressman Ken Calvert voted against the bill, while Democratic Congressman Raul Ruiz voted for it. Statement from Rep. Calvert: “Americans understand that when Congress jams through an omnibus 4,000 The post Local projects funded in $1.7 billion government funding package appeared first on KESQ.
Tri-Cities to receive over $15 million in federal funding to improve roads, broadband access, and more
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Tri-Cities is expected to see an infusion of cash towards several projects as the U.S. Senate passed several funding bills last week. Over $15 million of federal funding will be going to the region to support various projects, secured by Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. These projects range from upgrading Petersburg's emergency communications system, to road improvements in Hopewell and Prince George, to improving broadband access for students at Virginia State University and the surrounding areas, and more.
New Lock at the Soo reauthorized at $3.219 billion
SAULT STE. MARIE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' New Lock at the Soo project in Sault Ste. Marie has been reauthorized in the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) in the amount of $3.219 billion. President Joe Biden signed the act on Dec. 23, 2022. ...
Medicaid enrollment expected to hit 100 million early next year
Nearly one third of people in the United States are expected to be enrolled in Medicaid by early next year.
Federal funds to boost Lansing projects, fire dept. equipment
This funding boost book ends a year of changes for the fire department under new leadership.
DC is raising its minimum wage for tipped workers. This group wants Maryland to be next.
Proponents for setting a higher minimum wage for workers who earn tips, such as bartenders and restaurant servers, have their sights set on Maryland, after a successful push this year to phase out the tipped minimum wage in Washington, D.C., which is now less than a third of the District’s non-tipped minimum wage. Representatives of One Fair Wage, a national organization advocating for the ...
money.com
Best Paying Jobs In Transportation
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. If you’re looking for a job that offers both an exciting experience, stability and a good salary, consider exploring the best paying jobs in transportation. According to ZipRecruiter, the average pay is $50,816 a year, but top earners are making $85,000 annually across the United States.
Workforce report encourages investing in excluded populations
While CNBC ranked Colorado the fourth top state in the country to do business, the state had two job openings for every available worker in July, according to the annual Colorado Talent Pipeline Report released this month by the Colorado Workforce Development Council. The report analyzes and explains labor market...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal money drives outdoor employment opportunities, more stories | A LOOK BACK
Fifty Years Ago This Week: Editors at the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel told The Denver Democrat that they were absolutely opposed to laws that would force businesses to close on Sunday and stated the laws were as “silly and pointless as the idea of legislating holiness.”. Opponents of the...
Michigan unemployment agency to pause collection activities for all pandemic overpayments
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency will suspend collection activities for all claimants who were told they were overpaid jobless benefits in the pandemic. The pause on collection activities — which can include garnishing claimants' wages or seizing tax returns, for example — applies to overpayments related to claims filed starting March 1, 2020, and going forward and comes as part of a court order in a class-action lawsuit against the agency. ...
agupdate.com
Learn about farm-bill programs – Part 2
Editor’s note: Part one of the farm-bill series of articles was published in the Dec. 15 issue of Agri-View. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent Farm Sector Income Forecast, released Dec. 1, anticipates an increase in net farm income for 2022. U.S. net farm income, a broad measure of farm profitability, is currently forecast at $160.5 billion, an increase of 13.8 percent or $19.5 billion from 2021’s $140.4 billion. That contrasts with both the USDA’s original February estimates, which forecast a $5.4 billion decline in net farm income, and the USDA’s September estimates, which forecast an increase of only $7.3 billion. When adjusted for inflation, 2022 net farm income is expected to increase $10.7 billion from 2021 and be at the greatest level since 1973. That’s about 53 percent more than the 20-year average of $104 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars. The report also finds the largest increase in production expenses on record in both numerical and percentage terms, increasing almost $70 billion across the farm economy.
Essence
The Gates Foundation Announces $1.1 Billion Investment To Close Racial Education Gap
The major investment aims to support efforts to equip Black students with the tools they need to build strong math skills. Nationally, 86% of white 4th graders were at least on grade level in mathematics. Only 55% of Black students could say the same. This staggering disparity is an issue...
nationalhogfarmer.com
ERS examines impact of state sow welfare policies on pork production
The USDA’s Economic Research Service recently released a comprehensive report, detailing all of the state farm animal welfare policies, the extent of their implementation and the challenges these policies have faced. Since 2002, 14 U.S. states have passed and implemented legislation that directly impacts U.S. livestock production practices. Ten states have specifically banned the use of gestation crates for sows.
Comments / 0