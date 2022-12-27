ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NFL picks, Week 17

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 17 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
ESPN cameras completely fooled on Dee Winters pick-six for TCU

ESPN’s cameras were completely fooled on a pick-six by TCU during a wild third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. TCU was leading 28-16 after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. Michigan got the ball after that and had a 3rd-and-3 at their... The post ESPN cameras completely fooled on Dee Winters pick-six for TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
Rashee Rice NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for SMU WR

— Alignment flexibility. Can line up anywhere, and SMU often moved him around the formation. — Very good play strength. Does not get bullied versus press and knows how to muscle his way to advantageous positions at the catch point. — Excellent hands and catch radius.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
TCU Preview

Here we are again, back in the College Football Playoffs for the 2nd year in a row. This time, Michigan accomplished all of their goals prior, including wins over MSU, OSU, and a Big Ten Championship. As you know, to me those are the most important factors in any season. Though this year feels and seems a little different and this team might have it sights set a little higher than mine.
FORT WORTH, TX
Oklahoma Football vs. Florida State: Cheez-It Bowl Game Thread & How to Watch

Give us your score predictions. Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!. Orlando, FL https://t.co/9eWtLQvAr6 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/BH0gf4ySph— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 29, 2022. Time & TV: Thursday, Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. Commentary: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
MIAMI, FL
NY Jets open as one of top betting favorites to land Derek Carr

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets have a strong chance to land Derek Carr in the offseason. The New York Jets are +400 to be Derek Carr’s next team, giving them the second-best odds. The Indianapolis Colts have the best odds, followed by the Jets. The Tennessee Titans are +500 while the divisional rival New England Patriots are +800. The Panthers, Buccaneers, and Commanders are +900 while the Saints and Giants are +1000 to round up the longshots.
NEW YORK STATE
No Time To Rest, Broncos Host Saint Mary's Tomorrow

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - There's no time to rest for Santa Clara men's basketball. Fresh off of a WCC-opening victory over San Francisco, the Broncos are set to host yet another bay area rival on Saturday with the Saint Mary's Gaels (11-4) coming to town for a 4 p.m. tip inside the Leavey Center. The game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Bay Area.
SANTA CLARA, CA
USF Takes Care of Tulane in American Athletic Conference Opener, 69-61

USF (12-4, 1-0 AAC), Tulane (10-4, 0-1 AAC) New Orleans, La. | Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. NEW ORLEANS, La. (Dec. 30, 2022) —The University of South Florida women's basketball team ended the calendar year with its first American Athletic Conference win of the season as the Bulls handed Tulane a 69-61 loss on Friday night. The victory improves South Florida to 12-4 on the year and 1-0 in The American while the Green Wave fall to 10-4 overall and 0-1 in league play.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Canal Street Chronicles: Week 17 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 16 and the Saints are now 6-9 after defeating both the Cleveland Browns and the cold weather on Christmas Eve at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are your bold predictions from some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Christopher Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Georgia S

— Versatile player who can play at multiple levels of the defense, from deep center field down to the slot. — Downhill player with quick reaction to the run game. Full-speed player who closes ground quickly with good angles. — Physical tackler who is willing to strike anyone with the...
GEORGIA STATE

