Bail revoked for Boston man accused of selling drugs at Mass and Cass, DA says

BOSTON — A Boston man arrested Monday for selling drugs in the Mass and Cass area of the city had his bail on a prior case revoked for 60 days, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday.

Robert Smith, 56, faced a judge during his arraignment in Roxbury Municipal Court on Tuesday. He is charged with distribution of a Class B substance, crack cocaine, second offense.

Judge David Breen ordered Smith’s bail on a pending Roxbury drug case revoked for 60 days. He also imposed $2,501 bail on the new case and a stay-away order from the Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard area.

Smith will return to court on Jan. 12 for a probable cause hearing.

