Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
Related
Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home
A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
SUV crashes into Lanham home
LANHAM, Md. — Officials in Prince George's County are working to figure out how an SUV crashed into an empty house Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Prince George's County Fire Department (PGCFD), the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Finns Lane. When officials arrived they found an SUV lodged at an angle into the side of the house.
Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Apartment Fire in Bethesda Friday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at 7170 Woodmont Ave, the Flats at Bethesda Ave apartment complex, for a fire on the fourth floor of the residential apartment building at approximately 7am on Friday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, a small fire...
Bay Net
Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped In Burning Camper At Solomons Navy Annex
SOLOMONS, Md. – On December 28, 2022 at approximately 7:00 p.m., first responders were alerted to a commercial vehicle fire at the Navy Recreational Center, 13855 South Solomons Island Road. Crews arrived and found an 18′ tow behind camper with a fire in the rear of the unit. Firefighters...
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire At The North Beach Department Of Public Works
NORTH BEACH, Md. – On December 29, 2022 at approximately 7:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a commercial structure fire at the North Beach Department of Public Works, 4030 11th Street. Crews arrived and found a fire showing from a 40’ x 75’ garage located at...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. considers new police district in response to fatal Silver Spring shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County is considering adding a seventh police district and hopes to beef up its police ranks in response to recent reports of violent crimes in downtown Silver Spring—including a man who was found shot to death during an outing with family. “We...
Fire in MoCo home after tree fell on power lines
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) responded to a fire in a home that started after a tree fell on some power lines and a transformer blew. Officials said that a family member witnessed a tree coming down on the power lines just before noon. The transformer in […]
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Two Separate Collisions in Between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to two separate collisions in between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike/NB I270 on Thursday morning around 8am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the first collision involved multiple vehicles, including one vehicle that hit the median/jersey wall/divider. The second collision on the...
fox5dc.com
Questions remain after child shoots self with gun in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - How does a child grab hold of a gun and shoot themselves?. That's what police in Prince George's County are investigating after a kid was sent to the hospital Wednesday shortly after they discharged a firearm inside a Temple Hills apartment. Prince George's County police said...
Driver speeds away from traffic stop in DC, hits pedestrians, kills one
UPDATE 10:54 p.m. — What started as a routine traffic stop turned into a tragedy — police confirmed that one of the two women who was hit died. The Secret Service had originally seen a silver Buick and noticed that the tags did not match the car. Officers approached the car, and the man drove […]
Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October. The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.
mocoshow.com
Water Main Break/Sink Hole in Rockville; Repairs Ongoing
As of 6pm on Friday evening, crews continue to repair a water main break (video below) at MD-28 and Maryland Ave. Traffic is closed on Maryland Ave. between Fleet St. and E. Montgomery Ave. and on MD-28 from N. Washington St. to Monroe St. No businesses or residences are without water at this time.
One man dead, another hospitalized after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — One man was killed and another injured after a Thursday night shooting in Southeast D.C., police say. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast for the report of a shooting. At the scene, two men were...
Suspect arrested in road rage incident in Dumfries, Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a road rage report led to a police pursuit and a driver attempting to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to the Prince William County Police Department. On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of...
Virginia woman killed in fiery crash in Fauquier County
Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.
WUSA
Whirlwind wedding week for Utah couple in Fairfax County, Virginia
They drove a rental car from Dallas to northern Virginia after Southwest canceled their flight. A TV reporter's text reunited them with their luggage.
21-year-old man shot to death in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Not long after the Metropolitan Police Department announced they reached their 200th homicide of 2022, a man was shot and killed in the Columbia Heights neighborhood marking number 202 for the District. D.C. police responded to the area of 15th Street Northwest, by Meridian Park and not...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0