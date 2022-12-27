ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Daily Voice

Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home

A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
LANHAM, MD
WUSA9

SUV crashes into Lanham home

LANHAM, Md. — Officials in Prince George's County are working to figure out how an SUV crashed into an empty house Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Prince George's County Fire Department (PGCFD), the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Finns Lane. When officials arrived they found an SUV lodged at an angle into the side of the house.
LANHAM, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Apartment Fire in Bethesda Friday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at 7170 Woodmont Ave, the Flats at Bethesda Ave apartment complex, for a fire on the fourth floor of the residential apartment building at approximately 7am on Friday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, a small fire...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
truecrimedaily

16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Fire in MoCo home after tree fell on power lines

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) responded to a fire in a home that started after a tree fell on some power lines and a transformer blew. Officials said that a family member witnessed a tree coming down on the power lines just before noon. The transformer in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Two Separate Collisions in Between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to two separate collisions in between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike/NB I270 on Thursday morning around 8am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the first collision involved multiple vehicles, including one vehicle that hit the median/jersey wall/divider. The second collision on the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October. The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break/Sink Hole in Rockville; Repairs Ongoing

As of 6pm on Friday evening, crews continue to repair a water main break (video below) at MD-28 and Maryland Ave. Traffic is closed on Maryland Ave. between Fleet St. and E. Montgomery Ave. and on MD-28 from N. Washington St. to Monroe St. No businesses or residences are without water at this time.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

21-year-old man shot to death in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Not long after the Metropolitan Police Department announced they reached their 200th homicide of 2022, a man was shot and killed in the Columbia Heights neighborhood marking number 202 for the District. D.C. police responded to the area of 15th Street Northwest, by Meridian Park and not...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
