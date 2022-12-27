ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

Houston Texans considering uniform changes for 2024 season

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are exploring possible uniform changes for the 2024 season and want your input. Ahead of the 2022 season, CEO Cal McNair said it's "definitely on the table" when he was asked about possible uniform changes. The Texans are starting the process with fan surveys...
Larry Brown Sports

Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment

The Iowa Hawkeyes football team beat Kentucky 21-0 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday to finish the season a very respectable 8-5. That’s impressive considering just how brutal their offense was this season. Iowa averaged 17.4 points per game this season (123rd of 131), while their defense allowed 14.4 points per game (6th... The post Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Associated Press

No. 3 Houston converts turnovers into 71-65 win over UCF

HOUSTON (AP) — Tramon Mark scored 19 points, Marcus Sasser had 18 points and No. 3 Houston held on for a 71-65 win over Central Florida on Saturday. J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and Jamal Shead scored 11 points for Houston (14-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars shot 38%, including 6 of 19 on 3-pointers.
