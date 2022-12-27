Read full article on original website
East Idaho Eats: Top 10 of 2022 – Here are the restaurants you loved most this year
IDAHO – Here at EastIdahoNews.com, one of our favorite segments to do is East Idaho Eats, where we get to feature local restaurants in the area and try their most popular items. From warm, fresh baked cookies, to saucy Texas-style pulled pork, here are the local eateries that you...
A look back at the top business stories of 2022
IDAHO FALLS – Among all the news stories we’ve covered this year, 2022 taught us that eastern Idaho has a thriving business sector. From new shops opening to longtime buildings being repurposed, entrepreneurs were busy making their dreams come true and serving customers in the process. Here’s a...
The top 10 videos you were watching on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022
IDAHO FALLS – From the heartwarming Secret Santa stories to the ongoing saga of Chad and Lori Daybell and the horrific flooding in Yellowstone National Park, EastIdahoNews.com was there to capture it all on camera this year. As 2022 comes to a close, here’s a look back at our...
Teacher gets unexpected gift from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day over the past two months, we have posted videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. As we wind down the year, today we...
What you were reading on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022
IDAHO FALLS — 2022 was a year of heroism, tragedy, and mysteries solved. Based on our analytics, here’s our list of the 10 most popular stories of the year. Kohl’s management was working on rehauling its brand amid stiff competition and decline in department stores in general.
Mother and son see miracles after horrific crash
ST. ANTHONY — A mother and her 8-year-old son made it home in time for Christmas after being released from two separate hospitals due to a crash. Shianne Call and her son Bekkett were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 in Madison County. EastIdahoNews.com previously reported on the crash and talked to Shianne’s husband, Aaron Call, who had witnessed it all.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a deputy who helped a stuck cat inside a car at Walmart
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy who helped a woman in need at Walmart. Here’s what...
Moose on the loose in Pocatello tranquilized and relocated
POCATELLO — After a warning was sent out by local police earlier this week about a moose roaming around a neighborhood, the animal was safely relocated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The advisory sent out by the Pocatello Police Department on Tuesday said there were several...
Biologists use electronic tags to study Yellowstone cutthroat trout in Willow Creek and Ririe Reservoir
IDAHO FALLS – Fish and Game fisheries biologists are on a constant search for better ways to understand and manage fish populations. As part of this quest for knowledge, biologists recently use electronic PIT tags to study the life history of Yellowstone cutthroat trout in Willow Creek and Ririe Reservoir.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
Country Corner store owner reflects on history after Christmas celebration
POCATELLO — The Country Corner store on Bannock Highway held a Christmas celebration on Dec. 21 to bring the community together. Sanju Choudhury, owner of the store, said the event had all sorts of Christmas decorations and the whole neighborhood was invited. “We had Santa Claus and hot dogs and hot chocolate,” he said. “At Christmastime, we have all sorts of different décor.” ...
Stephen Leon McMurtrey
Stephen Leon (Mic) McMurtrey, 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Stephen was born on January 15, 1969, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Kay and Gayla McMurtrey. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Skyline High School in 1987.
Carlos Call
Carlos Arnold Call, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 28, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and his loving family. Carlos was born June 11, 1937, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Arnold Benegar Call and Beatrice Violet Monroe...
Black ice, extremely slick conditions cause slide-offs, crashes on eastern Idaho roads
IDAHO FALLS – Multiple crashes and slide-offs have been reported on eastern Idaho roads as authorities ask drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. Black ice has created extremely slick conditions across the area. Multiple cars have slid off I-15 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot....
Getting rid of your Christmas tree? The city of Ammon wants it for a giant bonfire
AMMON — Are you still looking for a place to get rid of your aging and dry Christmas tree? The city of Ammon wants as many trees as possible so firefighters can create a giant blaze for the community to watch. The city of Ammon, along with its sponsor,...
Lillian Alleen Barnes
Lillian Alleen Barnes 83, of Idaho Falls, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. At her request no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Mildren Lucille Starnes
Mildred Lucille Starnes, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 29, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was under the care of Eden Hospice. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Darald Lockes
Darald Earl Lockes, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 30, 2022, at Rigby Lake Assisted Living. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Ammon 26th Ward, 1100 S. Tiebreaker. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
