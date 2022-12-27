IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.

