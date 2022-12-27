ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastchester father, owner of pizzerias suddenly dies at 52

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A well-known Eastchester businessman suddenly died last Friday.

Mike Provenzale, 52, ran several pizzerias and delis in Westchester, including the Pizza Shop in Eastchester and Villagio Ristorante and Pizzeria in Pelham.

Provenzale had been honored as Grand Marshal of the Eastchester Columbus Day Parade and was a major contributor to the yearly festival at Lake Isle Country Club.

A wake will be held Thursday at the Westchester Funeral Home in Eastchester.

A funeral is scheduled for Friday at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church in Scarsdale.

Provenzale is survived by his wife and four children.

