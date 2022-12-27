ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrentham, MA

Family Who Nearly Lost Wrentham Teenager In Car Crash Reunites For Christmas

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rR2Tj_0jvps4QF00

A Wrentham teenager who was almost killed in a car crash earlier this month, got a special Christmas visit from his family while recuperating in the hospital.

Landen Gibson, age 17, along with three other classmates, were hospitalized following a single-car crash on Cowell Street in Plainville on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Sun Chronicle reports .

The accident landed the King Philip Regional High School senior in the intensive care unit at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, the outlet said.

He successfully underwent an 8-hour surgery for a spinal cord injury the following Monday, his aunt Rigena Gibson said in a GoFundMe campaign .

"Just hung up the phone with the doctor," Gibson wrote. "He said Landen did well during the surgery and that they removed what fractures they could and repaired what damage they could."

Landen will then be transferred to a spinal cord injury rehabilitation facility for "an unknown amount of time," Gibson continued. Before he goes, Landen got to see part of his family for the first time since he was hospitalized.

"Landen was finally allowed to see his siblings and cousins today for the first time since the accident," Gibson said in an update on the campaign. "Landen is stable and making good progress. We are hoping to be ready to be moved to a Rehabilitation Center in a week or two."

Landen's rehab means that his mother, Valentina Gibson, will be out of work for the foreseeable future. Rigena said the GoFundMe will help the single mother of three cover the cost of food, rent and medical bills as she cares for Landen.

"She [also] needs to find a new home that is wheelchair accessible as she currently lives in a second-floor apartment," Rigena said.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $30,000 of its $100,000 goal. People interested in donating can do so by clicking here .

