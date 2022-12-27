Police: New Rochelle man missing since November found dead in the Bronx

The NYPD found the body of a man who has been missing from New Rochelle since November.

Police say 61-year-old Christopher Corcoran was last seen leaving his home on Nov. 18.

The NYPD says the body was found Monday morning at Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a family member identified the body as Corcoran.

News 12 was told the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The New York Medical Examiner is working to figure out the cause of death.