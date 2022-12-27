Newburgh restaurant reopen after flooding

Friday's storm flooded a popular restaurant along the Hudson River in the city of Newburgh and forced it to shut down overnight.

Billy Joe's Ribworks on Front Street had flooding in their outdoor beer garden, parts of the restaurant inside and parking lot.

The restaurant closed Friday morning until Christmas eve.

Owner Jonathan Gatsik says they’re happy to be back in business and that the damage could’ve been much worse.

“Not what you want to have the day before the holiday weekend on a busy weekend with gift card sales and stuff like that but better to keep everyone safe than be sorry," said Gatsik.

Gatsik says storm flooding at the location is rare, but that the restaurant was also badly damaged during Hurricane Sandy.