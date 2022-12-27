Heidi Klum Laces Into Cream Combat Boots With Husband Tom Kaulitz for Christmas

Heidi Klum brought a sharp take to winter style while celebrating Christmas with husband Tom Kaulitz this week.

On Sunday, the television personality posed with Kaulitz in a chic outfit on Instagram . For the occasion, she wore a light tan zip-up hoodie and joggers beneath a collared cream wool coat. Gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses completed her ensemble with a sharp finish. Kaulitz was also comfortably outfitted for the occasion in a black hoodie, joggers and a pair of white Converse sneakers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

When it came to footwear, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host opted to strap into a set of combat boots. Her cream leather pair featured rounded toes with a lace-up silhouette. Completing the calf-high pair were thick tan rubber soles with a ridged base, ensuring Klum packed a maximum punch — and height — during the occasion.

However, this wasn’t Klum’s only edgy style moment this season. Last week, she slipped into a pair of black leather combat boots with a silky bomber jacket and cargo pants while at Disneyland with Kaulitz.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

The “Making the Cut” host’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

Click through the gallery for Klum’s best red carpet looks over the years.