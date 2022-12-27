In 1893, Elmer Ellsworth Kirkpatrick Sr. became the Territory of Oklahoma’s 25th licensed dentist and the Oklahoma Dental Society’s first president. Today, 129 years later, the Kirkpatrick family has donated $1 million to the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry to create an endowment. The interest from the donation will be used to support dental students who agree to practice in underserved areas. Click here to read more.

