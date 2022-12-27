ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Second Half Powers Sooners to Sixth Straight Win in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 3-point barrage and overwhelming second-half performance pushed No. 20 Oklahoma past West Virginia, 98-77, in Morgantown in the team's Big 12 Conference opener Saturday afternoon. Ana Llanusa, playing her first conference game in over 1,000 days, scored a season-high 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting. The...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Men's Hoops Drop Battle Against No. 6/6 Texas

NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball dropped its Big 12 opener against No. 6/6 Texas 70-69 Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center. Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 22 points, scoring 16 in the first half. Jacob Groves added 17 points and finished 5 of 9 from deep. Jalen Hill tallied 14 points and grabbed six boards. Tanner Groves wrangled a team-best seven rebounds and Milos Uzan dished out five assists.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Host Texas to Open Big 12 Play

NORMAN – Oklahoma (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) opens Big 12 play at home against No. 6/6 Texas (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. Saturday's game against the Longhorns will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Pete Sousa and Lance Blanks on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Adds Two Transfers to Wrestling Roster

University of Oklahoma head wrestling coach Lou Rosselli announced the addition of transfers Stephen Buchanan and Gage Hockett from the University of Wyoming on Friday. The pair arrive in Norman after successful careers at Wyoming, where they helped elevate the Cowboys to three of its most successful seasons. Buchanan was a two-time All-American at 197 pounds for the Cowboys, and Hockett compiled an 8-2 record last year as a freshman.
NORMAN, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant

If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
southwestledger.news

Cyril rancher named State Poet Laureate

OKLAHOMA CITY – Cyril rancher Jay Snider will serve as Oklahoma’s State Poet Laureate in 2023-24. Snider is an award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist who has appeared at national and regional events. He is widely recognized in the Oklahoma cowboy poetry community and is a frequent contributor to programs presented by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan.
CYRIL, OK
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry Receives $1 Million

In 1893, Elmer Ellsworth Kirkpatrick Sr. became the Territory of Oklahoma’s 25th licensed dentist and the Oklahoma Dental Society’s first president. Today, 129 years later, the Kirkpatrick family has donated $1 million to the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry to create an endowment. The interest from the donation will be used to support dental students who agree to practice in underserved areas. Click here to read more.
NORMAN, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief

Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma City chef makes his pasta with care

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – He was always in the spice rack as a kid. Chris Becker spent years at the elbow of some of New York’s finest chefs who taught him that even the simplest of recipes require careful choices to make the best dish. “Sequence matters,” he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Purcell Register

Electric bills may be shocking

We were lucky there wasn’t winter precipitation to go with the single digit temperatures late last week. Another fortuitous part of the equation last week was not having any power outages in Purcell during the dangerously cold conditions. Folks in Lexington weren’t quite as fortunate, however. Somehow the...
PURCELL, OK
metrofamilymagazine.com

Wild About Conservation: Local Opportunities to Learn and Help

“I want my son to live in a world where he can find horned lizards and encounter swamp rabbits because animals make our lives richer. You may think some animals don’t have much of a purpose — like opossums — but they can eat thousands of ticks every night. Practically, having a diversity of species keeps us healthier as humans.
KOCO

Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater

OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River

Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

