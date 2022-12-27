Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
oklahoma Sooner
Second Half Powers Sooners to Sixth Straight Win in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 3-point barrage and overwhelming second-half performance pushed No. 20 Oklahoma past West Virginia, 98-77, in Morgantown in the team's Big 12 Conference opener Saturday afternoon. Ana Llanusa, playing her first conference game in over 1,000 days, scored a season-high 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting. The...
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Hoops Drop Battle Against No. 6/6 Texas
NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball dropped its Big 12 opener against No. 6/6 Texas 70-69 Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center. Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 22 points, scoring 16 in the first half. Jacob Groves added 17 points and finished 5 of 9 from deep. Jalen Hill tallied 14 points and grabbed six boards. Tanner Groves wrangled a team-best seven rebounds and Milos Uzan dished out five assists.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Host Texas to Open Big 12 Play
NORMAN – Oklahoma (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) opens Big 12 play at home against No. 6/6 Texas (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. Saturday's game against the Longhorns will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Pete Sousa and Lance Blanks on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Adds Two Transfers to Wrestling Roster
University of Oklahoma head wrestling coach Lou Rosselli announced the addition of transfers Stephen Buchanan and Gage Hockett from the University of Wyoming on Friday. The pair arrive in Norman after successful careers at Wyoming, where they helped elevate the Cowboys to three of its most successful seasons. Buchanan was a two-time All-American at 197 pounds for the Cowboys, and Hockett compiled an 8-2 record last year as a freshman.
Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's 35-32 Loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl
Oklahoma finished the 2022 season 6-7 after a thrilling loss to No. 13-ranked Florida State in Orlando on Thursday night.
'Tremendous' RB Gavin Sawchuk Dazzles Despite Oklahoma's Loss in Cheez-It Bowl
The true freshman ran for 100 yards and a touchdown against No. 13-ranked Florida State in just his second ever collegiate game on Thursday night.
thestreamable.com
How to Watch 2022 Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida State Game Live Without Cable
On Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST, the #13 Florida State Seminoles face the Oklahoma Sooners from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners. When: Thursday,...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
southwestledger.news
Cyril rancher named State Poet Laureate
OKLAHOMA CITY – Cyril rancher Jay Snider will serve as Oklahoma’s State Poet Laureate in 2023-24. Snider is an award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist who has appeared at national and regional events. He is widely recognized in the Oklahoma cowboy poetry community and is a frequent contributor to programs presented by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry Receives $1 Million
In 1893, Elmer Ellsworth Kirkpatrick Sr. became the Territory of Oklahoma’s 25th licensed dentist and the Oklahoma Dental Society’s first president. Today, 129 years later, the Kirkpatrick family has donated $1 million to the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry to create an endowment. The interest from the donation will be used to support dental students who agree to practice in underserved areas. Click here to read more.
yukonprogressnews.com
Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief
Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel
Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend. It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com. OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.
KOCO
Felony charge filed against Oklahoma state representative following DUI arrest
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma state Rep. Ryan Martinez has been charged with a felony in connection with his driving under the influence arrest. Court documents say Martinez was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Martinez, who represents State District 39, was arrested in late October...
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
KFOR
Oklahoma City chef makes his pasta with care
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – He was always in the spice rack as a kid. Chris Becker spent years at the elbow of some of New York’s finest chefs who taught him that even the simplest of recipes require careful choices to make the best dish. “Sequence matters,” he...
Photos: Cats, horses up for adoption in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new addition to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of loving dogs and cats in need of homes.
Purcell Register
Electric bills may be shocking
We were lucky there wasn’t winter precipitation to go with the single digit temperatures late last week. Another fortuitous part of the equation last week was not having any power outages in Purcell during the dangerously cold conditions. Folks in Lexington weren’t quite as fortunate, however. Somehow the...
metrofamilymagazine.com
Wild About Conservation: Local Opportunities to Learn and Help
“I want my son to live in a world where he can find horned lizards and encounter swamp rabbits because animals make our lives richer. You may think some animals don’t have much of a purpose — like opossums — but they can eat thousands of ticks every night. Practically, having a diversity of species keeps us healthier as humans.
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
okctalk.com
Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River
Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
