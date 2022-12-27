ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche buries 2 snowboarders, kills 1 in Colorado

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An avalanche caught four snowboarders on Berthoud Pass west of Denver, burying two and killing one on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YB1Tz_0jvprE8300
An avalanche on Berthoud Pass west of Denver killed one snowboarder on Monday while burying another. Photo by the Grand County Sheriff's Office/Twitter

The 44-year-old victim was the first person to die in an avalanche in Colorado this winter, according to data from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center . He and another snowboarder were fully buried when a slope near Winter Park fell.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office said bystanders and family members were able to rescue one snowboarder but the 44-year-old was dead on the scene.

"The second subject, a 44-year-old male, was located and unfortunately, lifesaving measures performed by bystanders were unsuccessful and the male was pronounced dead at the scene," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

"The Coroner's Office is working with the victim's family. The decedent's identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner when appropriate."

Very sadly, an avalanche on Berthoud Pass resulted in one fatality today, December 26th.

Press Release➡️ https://t.co/AfaW0FLwQC #GrandCounty pic.twitter.com/fsDVttXLjH — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) December 27, 2022

The slope, referred to as " Nitro Chute ," was located at about 11,500 feet.

The avalanche on Berthoud Pass was one of several triggered by riders on east-facing slopes the CAIC was alerted of on Monday. A snowboarder in the same area of the pass triggered an avalanche earlier in the day.

Several areas, including Park Range, Grand Mesa, Elk and West Elk Mountains, and the San Juan Mountains, are in an avalanche watch due to "very dangerous avalanche conditions" developing from Tuesday night into Thursday.

"You can trigger large and dangerous avalanches from below slopes or from a distance so be aware of steep slopes overhead or nearby parties," CAIC tweeted.

"The most dangerous areas are wind-loaded, easterly aspects near and above the treeline."

First responders were alerted at about 12:50 p.m. Several agencies responded to the call: the Grand County Sheriff's Office, Grand County Emergency Management Services, Grand County Search and Rescue, Alpine Search and Rescue, East Grand Fire Department, Flight For Life and the CAIC.

During the 2021-2022 winter season, CAIC reported 20 people caught in avalanches. Twelve were buried and seven died.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher

Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
CONIFER, CO
getnews.info

What Colorado ski resort is the best investment? Top two choices

What a run it has been the last several years with most Colorado ski resorts averaging 30-40% / year increases. Many resort areas are still up double digits for the year, but just like the seasons are beginning to change there is a cold bite to the air in Colorado ski real estate. Which markets are performing the best now and which ones will perform the best in the future. The recent data from the peak tells an interesting story.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado road conditions: Roads improve, icy spots stick around

DENVER — A round of rain and snow caused slick and sometimes dangerous conditions on Colorado roads Thursday morning prompting the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to warn drivers to delay their morning commute or telework if possible. CDOT called driving conditions treacherous along the Front Range and the...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Denver breaks 90-year-old record with 'surprise' heavy snow

According to the National Weather Service, Denver has broken their daily precipitation record for December 28, ousting a record that has stood since 1932. As rain and heavy snow rolled through the Denver metro area yesterday and into the night, Denver got 0.6 inches of precipitation. This was more than double the 1932 record of 0.29 inches. It's also worth noting that the normal amount of precipitation in Denver for the entire month of December is only 0.35 inches.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Travel woes continue for Southwest passengers

Courtney Fromm reports from Denver International Airport, where passengers will be stranded for days because of thousands of Southwest cancellations. Courtney Fromm reports from Denver International Airport, where passengers will be stranded for days because of thousands of Southwest cancellations. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado

When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
LARKSPUR, CO
CBS Denver

Strong winds ahead of next approaching blast of snow

We have an approaching storm system bringing back a hit of snow before the new year. Ahead of this system jet stream enhanced wind gusts will be rocking the Front Range as Tuesday goes on.There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range foothills and mountains of the state both north and south. Wind gusts may reach 75 to 85 mph in some spots. Denver is not in the warning area but, may see gusts of wind up to 30 mph.The strong westerly winds will be a downslope, warming wind for the Denver metro area and eastern...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Airport continues to cause chaos for Colorado families this holiday season

Delays at Denver International Airport continue to cause chaos for families this holiday season. Crowds of people celebrated Christmas at the airport, and they're still there.The majority of the problems are with Southwest Airlines, after the company canceled two-thirds of its flights. Some 2,700 Southwest flights were canceled Monday, with another 700 delayed. That's according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.Michelle Dirksen was among those stranded. She told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White she was headed to Belize with her family from St. Louis, with a connecting flight in Denver. "It left 15 minutes before, and we were in line for over 5 hours trying to rebook. We can't get home," said Dirksen. "We had to come back for luggage because they can't find all our luggage. They say it's taking 2-4 days to get luggage." "We had Christmas dinner with 17 of us from pizza from 7-Eleven last night because that's all that was open. At least we're all together. It could be worse!" she added. "So, now we're on five separate flights out of here to go to another destination and we just pray none of those are canceled because now we're all split up."
DENVER, CO
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
509K+
Followers
70K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy