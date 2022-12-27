ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Annual course to help people become weather spotters coming soon

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bg2hP_0jvprAb900

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County officials say people have a chance to learn how to become a weather spotter.

Officials say the annual Basic Weather Spotter course is scheduled, and no commitment is required. Officials welcome people who simply wish to learn more about the weather for their own peace of mind, as well as people who want to become weather spotters.

Classes set to start at new Owensboro school in 2023

A news release says the class will take place on January 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. The location will be at Owensboro Christian Church. Officials say classes are free of charge, open to everyone and last from two to two and a half hours.

For more details about a class, please visit this website . You can register for classes here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Work almost complete on new salt hut in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Union County, work is nearly complete on a new salt hut. County leaders shared an update on social media, saying the hut will help keep salt clean and dry to use on snow and ice-covered roads. According to the post, Alliance Resources and River...
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Handgun raffle to help a service dog

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An American Legion post in Newburgh is raising money to help a service dog. Earlier this year we told you about Newburgh veteran, Joey McBride, and his service dog Brave when they were recognized by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Still Serving Campaign. Now, we’ve learned Brave is in need of […]
NEWBURGH, IN
city-countyobserver.com

YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN

For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Henderson mayor rides on fire truck for last day in office

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A couple of outgoing Henderson officials received a warm send-off on Friday morning. Mayor Steve Austin and retiring Public Information Officer Donna B. Stinnett were chauffeured on a Henderson fire truck for their last day of work. In a Facebook post, the city thanked both for...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Winter storm cleanup continues for Ark Crisis Children’s Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The temperatures recently are a far cry from the below-zero conditions just before Christmas. But the impacts of that winter storm are still being felt around the Tristate, including the Ark Crisis Children’s Center in Evansville. “As soon as I walked in the door, I heard water,” recalls Ark’s Executive Director […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

McLean County officials warning public of registration scam

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in McLean County are warning people of a possible scam. The clerk’s office says the scam targets Kentucky Motor Vehicle Registration customers. Although they don’t have much information, officials say the scam offers to pay registration for the customer or give a discount....
WEHT/WTVW

LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Couple delivers baby at home during Winter storm

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – It is an experience not to be forgotten by Kegan and Hannah Adams of Warrick County. The couple planned to give birth to their second child at home, but what happens when a major Winter storm prevents the midwife from arriving? The Adams’ found out on the morning of December […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD storage facility in the works

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new storage facility is now in the works for the Evansville Police Department. This storage facility will be located on Illinois Street near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The facility will house storage for police department vehicles and equipment.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters battle massive warehouse fire near Jimtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire crews are currently on scene of a large warehouse fire in the area of Garvin Street and Tennessee Street. We’re told the fire started Saturday morning at a warehouse that primarily stores shingles. EFD Division Fire Chief Mike Larson compares this fire, which is currently considered a four-alarm fire, to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Meade County residents without water for over 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday afternoon, the Meade County Water District told people they were cutting off service for eight to 10 hours due to cold temperatures and the increase in customer demand. 24 hours later and some are still without running water. When the water stopped running, Tracy Harvill...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy