Annual course to help people become weather spotters coming soon

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County officials say people have a chance to learn how to become a weather spotter.

Officials say the annual Basic Weather Spotter course is scheduled, and no commitment is required. Officials welcome people who simply wish to learn more about the weather for their own peace of mind, as well as people who want to become weather spotters.

A news release says the class will take place on January 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. The location will be at Owensboro Christian Church. Officials say classes are free of charge, open to everyone and last from two to two and a half hours.

For more details about a class, please visit this website . You can register for classes here .

