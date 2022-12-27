ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Amber Alert suspect appears in Indiana court

By Adam Conn
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xoop3_0jvpr0r800

Watch an earlier report on Kason Thomas in the player above.

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) – Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of stealing a running car with infant twins inside and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas, appeared Tuesday in court.

Jackson, 24, is expected to face charges related to kidnapping the two 5-month-olds after jumping in the car while the twins’ mother was picking up a delivery order at a Short North pizza store, but her appearance in Marion Superior Court was related to a different charge, allegedly spitting on a deputy while being processed .

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36D3Cf_0jvpr0r800
Nalah Jackson. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

At the initial hearing on a felony charge of battery by bodily waste, Jackson was advised of her rights, appointed indigent counsel at the county’s expense and scheduled for a bail review hearing on Tuesday morning.

On Dec. 19, the mother of Kyair and Kason Thomas left her car running as she picked up a delivery order. Police and witnesses say that Jackson, known as a homeless person to the store employees, ran out and drove away in the car about 9:45 p.m. The Amber Alert was issued nearly four hours later, with Kyair located outside and wrapped in a quilt while still in his car seat at a parking lot near a Dayton airport early the next morning.

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

The search for the car, Jackson and Kason continued for days until police announced Friday afternoon that Jackson had been arrested in Indianapolis, some 175 miles away from Columbus. Hours later, Kason was located still inside the missing car , which had been left in a pizza store parking lot elsewhere in Indianapolis.

Kason was reunited with his family after a three-day stay at an Indianapolis hospital.

It remains unclear when Jackson might be returned to Ohio, where she could potentially face federal charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 7

tina bundy
3d ago

The mother also needs to be held accountable. But not for her actions , this would have never happened, and the whole world would not have been worried . parenting classes and paying the city fees . pretty fair

Reply(2)
5
Related
FOX59

Anderson teenager shot, no arrests made

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 16-year-old teenager is in the hospital after police say he was shot on Friday afternoon. Anderson police responded to West 17th Street in Anderson, just off Madison Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Officers say they found the teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to the hospital where […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWK 13 News

18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
OHIO STATE
FOX59

IMPD investigates overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one on the near southwest side. Man shot on Near Southwest Side The first shooting IMPD responded to actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man was found shot at West Morris St. and South Belmont Ave. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTRF- 7News

Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment

An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. In a 71-page special audit released Thursday, Auditor Keith Faber’s office said a “limited review” revealed no evidence of fraud, illegal acts or data manipulation connected to the $90 billion pension […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

What Ohio’s midnight sports betting launch will look like

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The emerald-and-gold Caesars Sportsbook-branded corner of Scioto Downs sat vacant Thursday — the kiosks idling, the soft-white underlit counters beckoning to bettors ambling around the rest of the racino. Last Thursday, a semi-clear plastic construction tarp concealed where the Barstool Sportsbook will permanently reside at the Hollywood Casino. Construction began in […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio bill naming walleye the state fish flounders in the Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Ohio enjoys a symbiotic relationship with a creature native to its waters: the walleye. Thriving in the cool waters of Lake Erie and the Ohio River, the white-bellied, olive- and gold-colored sportfish generates $1 billion for the Buckeye State each year. A lead weight scandal at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Rainy End to 2022 for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

UPDATE 12/30/22: Projected rain totals have been trending downward. Current model output suggests between a quarter inch and a half inch of rain will be possible throughout the region. Chances for lighter showers will start around 1AM with heavier rain showers expected for the afternoon and evening hours. Majority of these showers will clear up […]
OHIO STATE
actionnews5.com

Police: 2 suspects accused of killing 2 teens while DoorDashing arrested in Ohio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the suspects who police say are responsible for fatally shooting two teenagers near Kirby High School while making DoorDash deliveries have been arrested in Ohio. Homicide investigators have determined that the two men seen in surveillance video are 19-year-old Julius Black III and 20-year-old...
MEMPHIS, TN
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio criminal justice overhaul bill awaits DeWine’s signature

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Of the pile of legislation Gov. Mike DeWine has to review, a massive bill overhauling the state’s criminal justice system is taking up the most space on his desk. Standing at more than 1,000 pages, Senate Bill 288 cleared the house during the legislature’s marathon session Dec. 14 and early Dec. […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy