Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend’s mother on Christmas Day: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people on Christmas Day. One was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman and another was arrested for attempting to flee the scene.

Breanna Fleeton, 25, was arrested and charged with assault. Brandon Fleeton, 28, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude and failure to obey.

Police said they were called to 900 Downtowner Boulevard, The Estate at Lafayette Square, for a disorderly call with one possibly stabbed on Sunday, Dec. 25 at around 4:34 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a stab wound and detained Breanna Fleeton on the scene. Police said Brandon Fleeton fled the scene and led officers on a chase that “ended when [Brandon] returned to the entrance of the apartments.” Brandon Fleeton was taken into custody.

Police said Breanna Fleeton had a fight with her boyfriend’s mother and stabbed her. The victim was transported to the hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

