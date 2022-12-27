It is with great honor, sincere pride, and deepest humility that I extend gratitude for considering me for the prestigious position of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. I am truly humbled to have met with you to discuss the city’s needs; particularly as it relates to violent crime reduction. As the Mayor, you are to be commended for having a genuine concern for the safety of the citizens of Natchitoches, and you are also committed to doing everything within your authority to establish and maintain a comfortable level of safety. The appointment, although well-intended, has become a political distraction for the city and its employees, as well as the City Council. Violent crime in the City of Natchitoches needs to be addressed aggressively and immediately in order to help prevent further loss of life. Change is inevitable, and those who are in position(s) to affect those necessary changes, should do so without reservation to establish and maintain a level of safety and security desired by all. It is with the same honor, pride, and humility that I withdraw from consideration for the Appointment of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. It is not a decision I take lightly, but ultimately it is the best option for me and my family at this time. Natchitoches, La. is greater than any one individual, and it will take a collective effort along with local, state, and federal partners to successfully address violence in our town. I wish you all the best in finding a peaceful resolution to the city’s crime problem. Again, thank you for your consideration, and thanks for the overwhelming support, via calls/texts/emails from the citizens of the City of Natchitoches, La.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO