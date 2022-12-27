Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktalnews.com
Third round of water distribution set for Thursday in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Mansfield will once again distribute bottled water Thursday for those who remain without service due to breaks in their lines nearly a week after a deep freeze hit water systems hard heading into the holiday weekend. According to Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones,...
ktalnews.com
2 weeks later: Keithville tornado survivors continue recovery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two weeks after a deadly tornado tore through the small Keithville community of Pecan Farms, survivors are still cleaning up and making repairs. Some suffered extensive damage and many did not have homeowner’s insurance. In addition to the damage, they had to deal with bitterly...
kalb.com
New La. OGB pharmaceutical contract will move forward; takes effect January 1
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The new $2 billion pharmacy contract between the La. Office of Group Benefits and CVS Caremark will, in fact, move forward and take effect on January 1, despite attempts to have it revised. According to a release from the Louisiana Senate, a judge in the 19th...
kalb.com
Alexandria responds to viral traffic stop lawsuit
The farming community is always at the mercy of the weather, and that has been especially true this year as local farmers have faced extreme droughts, heavy rainfall and frigid cold temperatures. AG Landry writes letter to governor about contract with Caremark PCS Health. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Louisiana...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Persons of Interest and a Vehicle
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Persons of Interest and a Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On December 29, 2022, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are requesting help from the public in identifying the subjects and vehicle in the featured images of this article.
ktalnews.com
Caught on camera: Haughton porch pirate
Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a Haughton home. Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a Haughton home.
kalb.com
Sabine Parish deputy passed away following medical event in Colorado
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Adam Nelson, 26, passed away on December 29, 2022, after a medical event while on vacation in Colorado with his family. Nelson worked for SPSO for nearly three years. He started as a correctional officer, then...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
The Parish of Natchitoches Office of Community Services (OCS) is announcing the availability of funds to help eligible low-income households in Natchitoches Parish with their active heating account. To request an appointment for help call (318) 357-2220 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. All interested households MUST call for an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
kalb.com
APD asking for help finding person
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing person, Travis Tyler. Tyler was reported missing by his mother on December 22. He was last seen in September 2022 when he was admitted to a sober living house in Alexandria. Prior to that, Tyler was living in Zachary, Louisiana.
KSLA
Natchitoches mayor’s proposed director of public safety rejects position after 3 weeks
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - With an uptick in crime in Natchitoches, Mayor Ronnie Williams proposed a director of public safety, who rejected the position three weeks after the proposition. Jay D. Oliphant Jr. has 27 years of law enforcement experience under his belt but decided the job just wasn’t for...
KNOE TV8
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office gets sweet surprise from family of Kaylen Gehrke
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family of Kaylen Gehrke, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office archeologist who suffered a sudden medical emergency and died; delivered sweet treats as a thank you for the office’s support during their families darkest moment. Kaylen Gehrke, 24, passed away suddenly in Kisactchie...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – Two people were arrested in Louisiana on December 26, 2022, after a small amount of suspected marijuana and over 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in their vehicle, along with three guns. One of the suspects remains in jail on a $60,000 bond, while the other has bonded out on a $737 bond. An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with the incident.
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – A Louisiana man was arrested on December 28, 2022, after a probation officer visited his home and reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons, including a loaded pistol and a shotgun.
kalb.com
Natchitoches police investigate negligent homicide death of 1-year-old on Christmas Day
Alena Noakes speaks with Lt. Gov. Bill Nungesser to share the latest on the state's preparations for the Rose Parade in California. On December 18, the Village of Simpson held a special meeting in order for the council to select an interim police chief, which has sparked concerns over ethical violations.
KSLA
Sabine Parish drug arrest leads officers to meth and marijuana
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 22, the Sabine Parish Sheriff Department made a drug arrest, resulting in finding approximately 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, almost 2 pounds of suspected marijuana, cash, and drug paraphernalia. Bacelis Brito Perry, 46, of Zwolle, La. had been investigated by the Sabine Parish...
kalb.com
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Jay D. Oliphant Jr. – Withdrawal from Appointment
It is with great honor, sincere pride, and deepest humility that I extend gratitude for considering me for the prestigious position of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. I am truly humbled to have met with you to discuss the city’s needs; particularly as it relates to violent crime reduction. As the Mayor, you are to be commended for having a genuine concern for the safety of the citizens of Natchitoches, and you are also committed to doing everything within your authority to establish and maintain a comfortable level of safety. The appointment, although well-intended, has become a political distraction for the city and its employees, as well as the City Council. Violent crime in the City of Natchitoches needs to be addressed aggressively and immediately in order to help prevent further loss of life. Change is inevitable, and those who are in position(s) to affect those necessary changes, should do so without reservation to establish and maintain a level of safety and security desired by all. It is with the same honor, pride, and humility that I withdraw from consideration for the Appointment of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. It is not a decision I take lightly, but ultimately it is the best option for me and my family at this time. Natchitoches, La. is greater than any one individual, and it will take a collective effort along with local, state, and federal partners to successfully address violence in our town. I wish you all the best in finding a peaceful resolution to the city’s crime problem. Again, thank you for your consideration, and thanks for the overwhelming support, via calls/texts/emails from the citizens of the City of Natchitoches, La.
KSLA
Zwolle man already under probation arrested for allegedly having guns, large amount of drugs
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - A Louisiana probation and parole agent went to perform a compliance check and allegedly discovered a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the suspect’s home. On Dec. 28, a Louisiana probation and parole agent attempted to arrest Larry Maurice Malmay, 46, after reportedly discovering...
KTBS
Natchitoches juvenile injured in accidental shooting
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- An 8-year-old child was injured Monday afternoon in an accidental shooting, Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies said. Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS took the juvenile to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the hand. Deputies said it is unclear how the juvenile got the...
Comments / 0