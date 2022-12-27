ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Third round of water distribution set for Thursday in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Mansfield will once again distribute bottled water Thursday for those who remain without service due to breaks in their lines nearly a week after a deep freeze hit water systems hard heading into the holiday weekend. According to Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones,...
MANSFIELD, LA
ktalnews.com

2 weeks later: Keithville tornado survivors continue recovery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two weeks after a deadly tornado tore through the small Keithville community of Pecan Farms, survivors are still cleaning up and making repairs. Some suffered extensive damage and many did not have homeowner’s insurance. In addition to the damage, they had to deal with bitterly...
KEITHVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria responds to viral traffic stop lawsuit

The farming community is always at the mercy of the weather, and that has been especially true this year as local farmers have faced extreme droughts, heavy rainfall and frigid cold temperatures. AG Landry writes letter to governor about contract with Caremark PCS Health. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Louisiana...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ktalnews.com

Caught on camera: Haughton porch pirate

Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a Haughton home. Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a Haughton home.
HAUGHTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

The Parish of Natchitoches Office of Community Services (OCS) is announcing the availability of funds to help eligible low-income households in Natchitoches Parish with their active heating account. To request an appointment for help call (318) 357-2220 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. All interested households MUST call for an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD asking for help finding person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing person, Travis Tyler. Tyler was reported missing by his mother on December 22. He was last seen in September 2022 when he was admitted to a sober living house in Alexandria. Prior to that, Tyler was living in Zachary, Louisiana.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KNOE TV8

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
WINNFIELD, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle

Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – Two people were arrested in Louisiana on December 26, 2022, after a small amount of suspected marijuana and over 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in their vehicle, along with three guns. One of the suspects remains in jail on a $60,000 bond, while the other has bonded out on a $737 bond. An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with the incident.
SABINE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – A Louisiana man was arrested on December 28, 2022, after a probation officer visited his home and reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons, including a loaded pistol and a shotgun.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KSLA

Sabine Parish drug arrest leads officers to meth and marijuana

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 22, the Sabine Parish Sheriff Department made a drug arrest, resulting in finding approximately 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, almost 2 pounds of suspected marijuana, cash, and drug paraphernalia. Bacelis Brito Perry, 46, of Zwolle, La. had been investigated by the Sabine Parish...
SABINE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Jay D. Oliphant Jr. – Withdrawal from Appointment

It is with great honor, sincere pride, and deepest humility that I extend gratitude for considering me for the prestigious position of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. I am truly humbled to have met with you to discuss the city’s needs; particularly as it relates to violent crime reduction. As the Mayor, you are to be commended for having a genuine concern for the safety of the citizens of Natchitoches, and you are also committed to doing everything within your authority to establish and maintain a comfortable level of safety. The appointment, although well-intended, has become a political distraction for the city and its employees, as well as the City Council. Violent crime in the City of Natchitoches needs to be addressed aggressively and immediately in order to help prevent further loss of life. Change is inevitable, and those who are in position(s) to affect those necessary changes, should do so without reservation to establish and maintain a level of safety and security desired by all. It is with the same honor, pride, and humility that I withdraw from consideration for the Appointment of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. It is not a decision I take lightly, but ultimately it is the best option for me and my family at this time. Natchitoches, La. is greater than any one individual, and it will take a collective effort along with local, state, and federal partners to successfully address violence in our town. I wish you all the best in finding a peaceful resolution to the city’s crime problem. Again, thank you for your consideration, and thanks for the overwhelming support, via calls/texts/emails from the citizens of the City of Natchitoches, La.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches juvenile injured in accidental shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- An 8-year-old child was injured Monday afternoon in an accidental shooting, Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies said. Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS took the juvenile to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the hand. Deputies said it is unclear how the juvenile got the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy