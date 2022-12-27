Kate Beckinsale Fiercely Poses in ‘Garbage Bag’ Dress & 6-Inch Heels With Her Cat Clive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale brought a slick height boost to a romantic outfit this weekend.

While walking her cat Clive in a new post on Instagram , the “Guilty Party” star posed in a glossy leather minidress, paired with a matching hair bow, large sunglasses and leopard-spotted tights for added drama. The Garbage Bubble Bag dress by Vaquera featured a stretched bodice, gathered rounded sleeves and a bubble-style hem. With its lightweight appearance and texture, the piece appeared to mimic a trash bag — which Beckinsale noted with her signature humor, as well.

“On our way to lunch and at the same time I was able to be quietly growing 8 lettuces and a courgette in my dress for whenever #growbag,” Beckinsale humorously captioned her post.

When it came to footwear, the “Jolt” star’s ensemble was complete with a towering pair of Valentino’s signature platform pumps. Her $1,200 Tan-Go style featured black leather pointed-toe uppers with thin ankle straps, closed counters and 2.5-inch platform soles. Giving the set a sky-high finish were 6.5-inch heels, adding a daring edge to Beckinsale’s dynamic ensemble — and marking the second pair in her wardrobe, as she owns the same set in white as well.

When it comes to shoes, Beckinsale usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa. However, the “Underworld” star also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Elie Saab, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, among others.

