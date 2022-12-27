ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

WJTV 12

Rig falls through collapsed bridge in Woodville

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Point Bridge in Woodville will be closed until further notice after a rig fell through it on Thursday, December 29. Officials with the Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency said the collapse happened around 10:30 a.m. when a rig driving across the bridge fell through. No one was injured. […]
WOODVILLE, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Winnsboro house fire claims 2 lives

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Authorities report two people have died in a house fire in Winnsboro on Thursday, December 29, 2022. According to a Facebook post by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the Winnsboro Fire Department were called to the 500 block of Dummyline Road around noon for a report of the house fire. […]
WINNSBORO, LA
The Center Square

Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers

(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes tied to operations at the Grand Gulf nuclear plant in Port Gibson, Mississippi, which is run by Entergy subsidiary System Energy Resources, Inc. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WLBT

Woodville man dies in single-car wreck, MHP says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was pronounced dead on the scene following a single-car wreck in Wilkinson County. The incident occurred around 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 463. The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that Jason Coco, 43, of Woodville, was traveling south on the highway, when his vehicle...
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man allegedly shot, killed by brother in Port Gibson

UPDATE: PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing his brother after a family altercation appeared in court on Tuesday, December 27. Investigators said Melvin Brinner was denied bond. PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man accused of killing his brother after a family altercation was arrested in Port Gibson. The Vicksburg Daily […]
PORT GIBSON, MS

