Rig falls through collapsed bridge in Woodville
WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Point Bridge in Woodville will be closed until further notice after a rig fell through it on Thursday, December 29. Officials with the Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency said the collapse happened around 10:30 a.m. when a rig driving across the bridge fell through. No one was injured. […]
Winnsboro house fire claims 2 lives
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Authorities report two people have died in a house fire in Winnsboro on Thursday, December 29, 2022. According to a Facebook post by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the Winnsboro Fire Department were called to the 500 block of Dummyline Road around noon for a report of the house fire. […]
Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers
(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes tied to operations at the Grand Gulf nuclear plant in Port Gibson, Mississippi, which is run by Entergy subsidiary System Energy Resources, Inc. ...
Mississippi man killed in wreck on rural Mississippi highway Tuesday
A Mississippi man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck Tuesday night. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 563 in Wilkinson County at approximately 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A 1995 Ford F-150 driven by Jason Coco, 43, of Woodville, was traveling south...
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
Mississippi mayor rallies community around long-time city employee after Christmas Eve fire destroys house
A Mississippi community is rallying around a long-time city employee whose home of a long-time city employee was destroyed by fire on Christmas Eve morning. Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said his department received a call reporting a fire at 213 George F. West St. in Natchez at about 6:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
Woodville man dies in single-car wreck, MHP says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was pronounced dead on the scene following a single-car wreck in Wilkinson County. The incident occurred around 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 463. The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that Jason Coco, 43, of Woodville, was traveling south on the highway, when his vehicle...
Mississippi plant that produces paper towel, tissue announces new ownership
A paper towel and tissue manufacturing company with a Mississippi plant has a new owner. Marcal Paper recently announced it has acquired von Drehle Corporation and that it will operate as a division of Marcal Paper. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For nearly a decade, von Drehle Corporation’s...
98-year-old Louisiana woman among two killed after car rear-ends tractor trailer
LOUISIANA (KLFY) Two people died Thursday morning when their vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of Hwy. 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Police have identified the victims as Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69 and Maynette Dobard, 98 of Alexandria. According to State Police, the preliminary investigation has revealed that Rigby […]
Gunshot victim found dead inside burning Louisiana home, juvenile suspect in custody
Louisiana deputies are investigating a potential arson and homicide that took place Monday evening in the small community of Monterey in Concordia Parish. Deputies responded to a suspicious house fire on Louisiana Highway 129 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, when they found a gunshot victim deceased inside the home. The...
Man allegedly shot, killed by brother in Port Gibson
UPDATE: PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing his brother after a family altercation appeared in court on Tuesday, December 27. Investigators said Melvin Brinner was denied bond. PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man accused of killing his brother after a family altercation was arrested in Port Gibson. The Vicksburg Daily […]
