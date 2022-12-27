ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WEATHER: High Wind Warning issued; flooding & gusts up to 55 mph expected

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rInjB_0jvpq9uI00

The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022 issued a “High Wind Warning,” warning residents of increased winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected from 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, Dec. 28.

NWS also issued at least three other warnings, and adds that widespread power outages should be expected, and that travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

“Even if the winds do not reach high wind criteria, sustained 40 mph plus and/or gusts 58 mph plus with combination of a rapid increase in winds and the already saturated soils in the area increase the possibility of down trees/power outages,” NWS said in its forecast discussion.

FLOOD WATCH ISSUED

A Flood Watch was issued, warning that additional rains could push some rivers to flood stage by this evening and into Wednesday morning.

Burien resident John White sent us this photo, which shows flooding of a container at his pile driving business in South Park, which he attributes to rain and heavy snow melt on rivers.

“It’s bad, all our generators lost, etc…a disaster,” White told The B-Town Blog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goBcj_0jvpq9uI00

Here’s raw footage of some flooding in south Seattle courtesy KING5:

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1142 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

.Rain, heavy at times, through today. Ground conditions are already saturated from previous storms. The additional rain today could push some rivers to flood stage by this evening and into Wednesday morning.

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– The culmination of weekend snow and ice melt, as well as rains Monday and today will allow for rivers to continue to rise into early Wednesday, keeping the threat for river flooding in place.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder released his latest video forecast Tuesday morning (subscribe to his YouTube channel here):

And a Windstorm Update from Monday night, Dec. 26, 2022:

High Wind Warning

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

339 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southwest Interior, Tacoma Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Saturated soils from recent precipitation will make it easier for trees to come down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Seattle WA

344 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE…Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

Here’s the 7-day detailed forecast:

  • Tuesday: Rain. Temperature falling to around 46 by 5pm. Breezy, with a south southwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
  • Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 40. Windy, with a southwest wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
  • Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 42. South southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
  • Wednesday Night: A chance of showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
  • Thursday: Rain. High near 44. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
  • Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
  • Friday: Rain. High near 47. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
  • Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
  • Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
  • Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
  • New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
  • Sunday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
  • Monday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Winter Storm: High Winds and Flooding due to King Tides and Rainfall

The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Seattle and surrounding areas:. A series of winter storms will impact Seattle this week, and there is a potential for significant impacts including power outages, flooding, tree damage, and road closures. You can report storm-related impacts:. Emergencies: Call 911 for...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
theorcasonian.com

What the heck is a king tide?

Heavy rains and a king tide brought the worst flooding that Seattle’s South Park neighborhood has seen in years, leaving at least 13 homes flooded Tuesday. On a much smaller scale, seawater also swamped shore-side parks and homes. Puget Sound is no stranger to heavy rains or king tides (which are continuing this week), but the combination can have dire consequences.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far

Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
ghscanner.com

Dec - 26th Flood Watch In Effect Through Wednesday Morning

National Weather Service Seattle has issued a flood Watch for Monday, December 26th, 2022 and going through Wednesday, December 28th. National Weather Service Seattle WA 1033 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 . Already wet conditions exist over Western Washington, with another strong frontal system expected to enter the area...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
OLYMPIA, WA
gigharbornow.org

King tide causes flooding along waterfront; windstorm coming next

A king tide flooded low-lying parts of Gig Harbor and the surrounding area on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Tuesday’s tide peaked just before 9 a.m. at 13 feet, 6 inches. A similar tide — 13-5 — is anticipated on Wednesday around 9:40 a.m. A King tide is a “non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides that occur during a new or full moon,” according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
GIG HARBOR, WA
GreenMatters

Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage

This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
SEATTLE, WA
kcemployees.com

Be prepared for wind and potential power outages

A high wind warning is in effect today, Tuesday, Dec. 27, from approximately 1 p.m. until 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, with a risk of power outages in King County. Here are helpful emergency preparedness resources:. Power outages: If you are teleworking and experience a power outage that affects your...
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory

Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
q13fox.com

Severe flooding damages homes of families in Seattle

Picking up and drying off. That is what many families are doing after severe winter weather brought flooding. FOX 13's Alejandra Guzman is in Seattle's South Park neighborhood - speaking with a family who says they have lost everything.
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy