royalexaminer.com
David Bruce Wood (1955 – 2022)
David Bruce Wood, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. Mr. Wood was born on May 11, 1955, in Luray, Virginia, to the late Wayne Wood and Lucy Sealock Campbell. He was a member of Moose Lodge #403 in Strasburg, Virginia, and American Legion Giles B. Cook Post #53.
Wanda Fox Bryant (1946 – 2022)
Wanda Fox Bryant, 76, of Front Royal, passed into Glory on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital. Pastor John Kenney will conduct a memorial service at LifePoint Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:00 pm. A time for family and friends will be at 11:00 am. Wanda...
Festival announces selection of Pages
Four boys have been selected to serve as Pages in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCVI during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 28th through May 7th, 2023. The Pages are Lincoln James Cahak, Wyatt Randolph Estep, Bryce Wilbie Morrow and Clayton Donovan Sutphin. Lincoln James Cahak is the son...
Barry S. Rexrode (1955 – 2022)
Barry S. Rexrode, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Culpeper National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.
Front Royal’s Animal Shelter looks back on successful year as Precious looks forward to finding a home
We visited the county Humane Society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter on Progress Drive a few days before New Year’s, principally to meet Precious, the shelter’s longest term resident. Precious has been at the shelter for two years, followed next by a white pit bull terrier named Neko, who just yesterday appeared to be getting lucky – a potential adopter was in the building! Neko had been waiting a year for his luck to change. We hope that it did.
Rooted in Wellness Campaign
Northwestern CSB’s Prevention and Wellness Services is gearing up for their 3rd annual “Rooted In” campaign. 2023’s message is “Rooted in Wellness” and will focus on eight different dimensions of wellness. “Each month we hope to encourage and challenge community members to get involved by either participating in a monthly challenge or attending a Lunch and Learn session.” Communications Specialist Corialise Pence stated. If you would like to learn more about the campaign please visit www.nwcsbwellness.com.
You never know what historical documents you might find laying around a Circuit Court Clerk’s Office
When does a Circuit Court Clerk’s Office become a “museum”? That is the question that arose after a recent visit to the Warren County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and the spotting of a framed, under glass map of Shenandoah National Park on the wall. A closer examination of text printed at the bottom indicated that the map of the full length of the park from Front Royal/Warren County in the north to the City of Waynesboro, Augusta and Albemarle Counties 105.5 miles to the south, dated to a 1927-28 Department of the Interior geological survey citing “tentative boundaries”.
Commentary: So this was 2022, for better and for worse
Wasn’t it just the other day that Virginians were shaking our heads in dismay at a motionless cordon of traffic tens of miles long stranded overnight in brutal, subfreezing temperatures on a stretch of Interstate 95 north and south of Fredericksburg?. That was the first head-turning news event of...
Town Talk: A conversation with Lori Cockrell and Josh Ingram – our new Mayor and Councilman
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lori Cockrell and Josh Ingram. Lori will be the new Mayor of Front Royal at the beginning of the new year, and Josh will be a new Front Royal Town Council member. Lori will be the first female Mayor of...
