BBC
Cory Allen: Dragons' former Wales centre retires aged 29
Former Wales centre Cory Allen has retired from professional rugby at the age of 29 because of injury. Allen, who won six international caps, has been battling a knee problem since 2019. The former Cardiff and Ospreys player joined Dragons in 2021 but has not made an appearance for the...
BBC
Shane Snater: Essex pace bowler agrees contract extension until 2025
Essex pace bowler Shane Snater has signed a two-year contract extension to run until the end of the 2025 season. He took 50 wickets in all formats in 2022 and also hit five fifties - four of them in the County Championship. His new deal follows extensions signed by Tom...
