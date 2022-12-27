ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Over 60 vehicles burglarized in Campus Commons, Tahoe Park East

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SS4kM_0jvppcBn00

(KTXL) — More than 60 vehicles were burglarized across two locations close to Sacramento State, the Sacramento Police Department informed on Tuesday morning.

47 vehicles were located in the 2300 block of American River Drive, in the Campus Commons neighborhood. These vehicles were damaged and there was “evidence that the vehicles had been burglarized,” police said.

Woman dies after fire at assisted living facility starts from lit cigarette

An additional 14 vehicles were broken into along the 7400 block of Brighton Avenue, just south of the university, in the Tahoe Park East neighborhood. The two locations are on opposite sides of the American River near Howe/Power Inn Avenue.

Sacramento Police activated a special website and a QR code that, when scanned, leads to the site, where community members can provide photos, videos, and other evidence that may help in the case.

“Based on the circumstances, crime scene investigators and detectives responded to the scenes to assist in the investigation,” the police department wrote in a news release. “Investigators will be working to determine what, if any relation there is between the two crime scenes.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EGPD chase, arrest two vehicle theft suspects

The Elk Grove police chased and arrested two vehicle theft suspects who reportedly attempted to run from away from them near Sheldon Road during the rainy evening of Dec. 26. Luis Alcazar, 27, and Cyrus Sophaflores, 20, were arrested on police resistance, vehicle theft, and stolen vehicle possession charges. Sophaflores was also on probation while Alcazar had a warrant for his arrest.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Dozens of Cars Damaged in Two Locations in Sacramento

Multiple Vehicles Vandalized in Two Sacramento Areas. Police are investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight at two locations in East Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said 47 cars were burglarized at the American River Commons apartment complex on American River Drive. At the same time, 14 other vehicles were vandalized at the Crossings Sacramento apartment complex on Ramona Avenue, just ten minutes away.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Sheriff: Man shot on Myrtle Avenue in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in North Highlands Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened along Myrtle Avenue. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 9:14 p.m. Investigators said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal Sacramento hit-and-run

(KTXL) — One person died on Saturday after a vehicle struck them on Madison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office. At 5:15 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a 4-door maroon sedan along westbound Madison Avenue, west of Jackson Street. The vehicle fled before law enforcement arrived. A photo of the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton

(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
STOCKTON, CA
Mountain Democrat

Person sought after reported retail theft

El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest thought to be connected to a theft that occurred at a Placerville retail store. The Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance video Dec. 28 of an individual walking into what appeared to be...
PLACERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Police investigating vandalism of Land Park statue

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the vandalism of a statue in Land Park. On Monday, police received reports that the Charles Swanston statue was vandalized. An image shared by the police department shows the statue without its head. The statue has been there since 1926, nearly 100 years, but just this weekend […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy