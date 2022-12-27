Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman out of Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook they are looking for a missing woman out of the Semmes community.

According to the Facebook post , Crystal Gail Perry has been missing since around Nov. 24. She was last seen in the Semmes area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

