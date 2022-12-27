ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semmes, AL

Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman out of Semmes

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

SEMMES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook they are looking for a missing woman out of the Semmes community.

According to the Facebook post , Crystal Gail Perry has been missing since around Nov. 24. She was last seen in the Semmes area.

Woman allegedly punched by man at Chick-Fil-A on Airport Blvd: Mobile Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

