Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged after two crack sales to detectives
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two counts of conspiracy to deliver drugs after two sales with undercover detectives. Keith Bernard Haynes, 31, was stopped and caught with pre-recorded money and crack on Nov. 11 after allegedly selling to a confidential informant. Haynes was incarcerated on $50,000 monetary bail after being charged. Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit set two buys with Haynes up in November. ...
pahomepage.com
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation. One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid …. One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center. Idaho Press Conference Update. Idaho...
Shooter still on the loose after employee killed outside Pa. hospital: police
State police are actively investigating a shooting that killed an employee outside the Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County on Friday. Around 10:30 p.m., state police confirmed that a shooting happened outside the Danville-area hospital and that there were no arrests as of late Friday night. In a statement issued...
Geisinger shooting victim identified
Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. According to the Geisinger Chief Medical Officer, the deceased is an employee of the hospital. They were found in the employee parking lot. There are no other […]
One confirmed dead in Geisinger shooting
UPDATED 10:20 p.m. A news report by WNEP confirms the woman shot Friday evening was a Geisinger employee. Police do not have the shooter in custody at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. -- Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after...
Western Pa. man robs teenager at gunpoint in his home
Freeburg, Pa. — A 17-year-old woke up to a gun pointed at him as two men robbed his home. One of those men has been identified and charged, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The charges were filed last week against Ryan James Scott Darrup, 21, of Marienville, after police investigated the armed robbery which occurred on July 14 in Freeburg. Trooper Jeffrey Tice says Darrup and an accomplice entered...
One dead after shooting outside Pennsylvania hospital
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this […]
Residents react following arrest of Monroe County man for University of Idaho killings
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — "I'm surprised for an hour and a half Idaho and then the guy to end up here. With the car, wow, that's right around the block from me," said Ginger Hanan, Blakeslee. Ginger Hanan of Blakeslee was shocked to learn that the person suspected of...
Man allegedly kicks girlfriend's head when she discovers infidelity
Danville, Pa. — A woman's boyfriend allegedly kicked her in the face hard enough to leave marks while she tried to talk on the phone, according to police. Quinn Patrick Oday of Muncy also allegedly punched the woman twice on the night Dec. 21. The 25-year-old Oday became irate with the woman after she discovered he was cheating, according to the affidavit. Marks were visible on the woman’s face as...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
One killed in incident at Geisinger; hospital remains on lockdown
UPDATE: https://shensentinel.com/news/coroner-one-killed-at-geisinger-killer-at-large/. MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – One person is dead and the alleged killer is at large, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn told the media Friday. Lynn said the incident happened around 5pm in an employee parking lot near the Life Flight hangar at the main campus of...
One dead in shooting Friday night in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — One person died in a shooting late Friday night at the 1100 block of W. Fourth Street in Williamsport. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said a 25-year-old man died at the scene. Williamsport Bureau of Police were dispatched for a report of a shooting shortly before 11:45 p.m. A caller told 911 that multiple shots were fired with one person shot. The victim was taken to...
Berks Teen Attacked Brother With Knife: State Police
A teenager in Berks County faces criminal charges for attacking his older brother with a pocket knife, authorities say. Police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Main Street in Union Township at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 for a reported domestic disturbance, state troopers said in a release.
sauconsource.com
Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police
A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
Woman shot outside bar late Friday night in Exeter Township
The Exeter Township Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Liberty Tap Room, 237 N Prospect Street in Exeter Township, at 11:43pm on Friday, December 30th. According to police, the initial investigation indicates that an unknown suspect(s) fired at least seven shots outside the bar. A...
Hanover Township man pleads no contest to child corruption
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Hanover Township facing a non-jury trial on allegations he inappropriately touched a girl opted to plead no contest to a child corruption charge Thursday. Joshua S. Fromel, 35, entered the no contest plea before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas. Prosecutors withdrew an indecent...
Father accused of police chase with son in the car
ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. According to Ashley Borough Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:47 p.m. officers spotted a car, driven by John G. Barna, 36, […]
Armed man wanted in Lackawanna County break-in has Wilkes-Barre ties
UPDATE: State police at Dunmore reported Thursday morning Todd Dwight Kitchen is in custody. Original story posted Wednes
11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
Man accused of ‘violently assaulting’ his girlfriend
Editors Note: This article as been updated with the correction that the suspect was released on bail. EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested and charged a man after he was found “violently assaulting” his girlfriend in a Monroe County home. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around […]
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 1