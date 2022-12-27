Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
Can someone tell me how this is even happening? It seems like with the newer cars, they get stolen easier and easier. Maybe go back to the traditional metalIgnition key?
WHEC TV-10
Police recover another stolen car driven by teens
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday evening Rochester Police Officers saw a 2020 Kia Optima that was reported stolen on 12/15/22. As officers attempted to pull over the car, the driver turned westbound on Weyl Street from Hudson Ave. The vehicle struck two other vehicles on Weyl Street and came to a stop. As officers approached the car, the driver put the car in reverse, hitting the the unoccupied police car.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Officer was dragged by a stolen car and shot at theft suspect on Culver Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an officer shot a suspect on Thursday night after the officer was dragged by a car that was reported stolen. Police say the suspect, a man in his 30s, was accused of stealing from a gas station at Culver Road and University Avenue.
Sunrise Smart Start: RPD officer injured, missing teenager
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, December 30, 2022.
RPD: Man stabbed in the arm on Lake Ave
A man was stabbed in the arm Friday night on Lake Ave, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced following an investigation.
WHEC TV-10
Man injured in Hudson Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. This happened on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse Street. Police say they got a call after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot victim who walked into Rochester General Hospital. Officers say they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
RPD: Man shot on Portland Avenue after attempted robbery
Police began life-saving measures before he was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Police sound alarm on car thefts – and ages of suspects
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Car thefts in Rochester aren’t new, but the ages of the drivers behind the wheel keep getting younger and younger. And police say the moment they steal a car, they’re putting all of us at risk. Tuesday night, police tried to stop a 2016...
Multiple vehicles impacted during accident on Glenwood and Dewey Ave; one vehicle involved was stolen
The RPD says they responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident involving multiple cars Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Glenwood Ave and Dewey Ave.
13 WHAM
RPD: Two teenage girls in stolen car charged after three-vehicle crash
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Two teenage girls are facing charges after Rochester police say they caused a three-vehicle crash while in a stolen vehicle. This happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenwood Avenue and Dewey Avenue. Police say two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign, hitting a vehicle, which...
13 WHAM
Police arrest three teens for car thefts in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Police arrested three teenagers Tuesday, after a total of 10 cars were reported stolen from three locations in the city that morning. Police said six vehicles were stolen from A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street, three more were stolen from Redline Transmission on Atlantic Avenue, and a man was carjacked on East Main Street — all overnight Monday into Tuesday. Two of the stolen vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Roth Street, though the suspects escaped.
WHEC TV-10
Three under 14 face charges after RPD recovers stolen car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three teens are facing charges after Rochester Police officers recovered a stolen car on Tuesday. Rochester Police say tried to pull over a Cadillac that they identified as stolen from Redline Transmission. According to police, when the car stopped on Wilkins Street, children ran from the car and three were taken into custody after foot chases.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
iheart.com
Police Investigating Several City Auto Thefts That May Be Linked
Rochester police are investigating several stolen car incidents that police think could be related. Lt. Greg Bello says officers were called to A1 Auto Repair on Goodman Street for a report of a burglary and vehicles stolen...finding that someone stole six cars after breaking into the building and finding the keys inside. The cars are still being sought.
WHEC TV-10
Caught on camera: Local authorities investigating after cars are stolen across the region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “I mean if there’s no punishment for the crime, what’s going to stop them from keep doing it? They’re not! They’re going to just keep doing it. It’s crazy. It’s out of control,” Redline Transmission owner Joe Defilppo said.
13 WHAM
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 9:35 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers located the victim, a man in his 30's, who had been shot multiple times in the lower body. The victim is currently being...
Rochester man shot overnight on Cameron St., RPD investigating
According to RPD, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
iheart.com
Two Rochester Teens Accused of Crashing Stolen Car
Two Rochester teens have been charged for allegedly triggering a three-vehicle crash in a stolen car. Police say the two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign at Glenwood and Dewey Avenues near dinnertime yesterday, causing the chain-reaction crash. No one was seriously injured. The teens' car was reported stolen out...
WHEC TV-10
Comments / 1