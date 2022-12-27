ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

Guest
4d ago

Can someone tell me how this is even happening? It seems like with the newer cars, they get stolen easier and easier. Maybe go back to the traditional metalIgnition key?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Police recover another stolen car driven by teens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday evening Rochester Police Officers saw a 2020 Kia Optima that was reported stolen on 12/15/22. As officers attempted to pull over the car, the driver turned westbound on Weyl Street from Hudson Ave. The vehicle struck two other vehicles on Weyl Street and came to a stop. As officers approached the car, the driver put the car in reverse, hitting the the unoccupied police car.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man injured in Hudson Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. This happened on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse Street. Police say they got a call after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot victim who walked into Rochester General Hospital. Officers say they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Two teenage girls in stolen car charged after three-vehicle crash

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Two teenage girls are facing charges after Rochester police say they caused a three-vehicle crash while in a stolen vehicle. This happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenwood Avenue and Dewey Avenue. Police say two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign, hitting a vehicle, which...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police arrest three teens for car thefts in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Police arrested three teenagers Tuesday, after a total of 10 cars were reported stolen from three locations in the city that morning. Police said six vehicles were stolen from A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street, three more were stolen from Redline Transmission on Atlantic Avenue, and a man was carjacked on East Main Street — all overnight Monday into Tuesday. Two of the stolen vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Roth Street, though the suspects escaped.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three under 14 face charges after RPD recovers stolen car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three teens are facing charges after Rochester Police officers recovered a stolen car on Tuesday. Rochester Police say tried to pull over a Cadillac that they identified as stolen from Redline Transmission. According to police, when the car stopped on Wilkins Street, children ran from the car and three were taken into custody after foot chases.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
iheart.com

Police Investigating Several City Auto Thefts That May Be Linked

Rochester police are investigating several stolen car incidents that police think could be related. Lt. Greg Bello says officers were called to A1 Auto Repair on Goodman Street for a report of a burglary and vehicles stolen...finding that someone stole six cars after breaking into the building and finding the keys inside. The cars are still being sought.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 9:35 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers located the victim, a man in his 30's, who had been shot multiple times in the lower body. The victim is currently being...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Two Rochester Teens Accused of Crashing Stolen Car

Two Rochester teens have been charged for allegedly triggering a three-vehicle crash in a stolen car. Police say the two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign at Glenwood and Dewey Avenues near dinnertime yesterday, causing the chain-reaction crash. No one was seriously injured. The teens' car was reported stolen out...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy