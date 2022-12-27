ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan County, VA

70-year-old woman missing, Powhatan Sheriff’s Office leading search

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtyEn_0jvpp1oH00

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is leading a search for a 70-year-old woman who has gone missing.

Malan Patricia Weaver was reported missing around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. She was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of Powhatan County. However, Weaver’s vehicle was later found at Tucker Park in Goochland County.

Witnesses have reported possible sightings of her walking near the James River in Tucker Park on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Weaver requires daily medication which she did not take with her, according to authorities.

Last week to see ‘American Democracy’ exhibit at Virginia history museum

Weaver is described as a 5-foot-4-inch tall white woman, weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair, according to authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9qFK_0jvpp1oH00
Malan Patricia Weaver, 70, is described as a 5-foot-4-inch tall white woman, weighing approximately 110 pounds. (Courtesy of the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxoQW_0jvpp1oH00
Malan Patricia Weaver was reported missing around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.(Courtesy of the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office)

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are assisting in the search.

