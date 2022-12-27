70-year-old woman missing, Powhatan Sheriff’s Office leading search

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is leading a search for a 70-year-old woman who has gone missing.

Malan Patricia Weaver was reported missing around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. She was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of Powhatan County. However, Weaver’s vehicle was later found at Tucker Park in Goochland County.

Witnesses have reported possible sightings of her walking near the James River in Tucker Park on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Weaver requires daily medication which she did not take with her, according to authorities.

Weaver is described as a 5-foot-4-inch tall white woman, weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair, according to authorities.

Malan Patricia Weaver, 70, is described as a 5-foot-4-inch tall white woman, weighing approximately 110 pounds. (Courtesy of the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office) Malan Patricia Weaver was reported missing around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.(Courtesy of the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office)

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are assisting in the search.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.