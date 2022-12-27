ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After deadliest storm in decades, Buffalo faces more snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Storm-battered Buffalo braced Tuesday for fresh snow while still counting fatalities and striving to recover from the deadliest storm in western New York in at least two generations. Mayor Byron Brown’s office announced seven additional storm-related deaths Tuesday, bringing Buffalo’s total to 27, along with...
BUFFALO, NY
