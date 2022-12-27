ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County

HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

FOUND: Houston police searching missing woman said to have dementia

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has found a previously missing woman. According to the Texas Center for the Missing, 82-year-old Joynell Jenkins was found safe in the hospital. Jenkins was last seen on foot at the 3500 block of Lydia Street. Jenkins is described as a Black female, 5'2"...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend. On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
