Mom shoots stranger who broke into her car with her kids inside during Family Dollar run, HPD says
HPD said the mother went on a quick run to the Family Dollar, leaving her three children inside the car, only to come back outside and find a woman she did not know in her vehicle. That's when the shooting allegedly unfolded.
1 shot during altercation with another man at METRO bus stop in north Houston, police say
"When he shot the second time, that's when everybody ran," a man that was heading to the bus stop told ABC13. HPD said they were able to locate and arrest the shooter with the help of witnesses.
2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County
HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
Friend finds employee dead at Wingstop after he didn't show up to party, HCSO says
Investigators said the victim's friend went looking for him after he didn't show up for a party, and that's when he found him slumped over in the driver's seat of his car.
Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy
HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
Woman, 19, shot and killed while taking down Christmas decorations, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Thursday in the Crosby area. She has been identified as Marissa Dikeman, 19. The man charged in connection to the shooting, Cayman Wilson, 17, was her coworker. He has been charged with manslaughter. The shooting happened just before...
'I feel blank': Mom of shooting victim says authorities knew about threats her family was receiving
As the surviving son fights for his life, his mother is expressing frustration with authorities, whom she claims knew that her loved ones were being threatened.
‘You are not going to ruin my Christmas’: Fired employee accused of kidnapping Smoothie King manager
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a woman accused of kidnapping her former manager after she was fired before the holidays. Houston police told KTRK that Keisha Christmas went into the Smoothie King where she used to work on Dec. 13 with her 15-year-old daughter. Court documents obtained...
Man turns himself in after fleeing scene of deadly shooting outside convenience store, HPD says
Authorities said the two men were in an altercation outside a northeast Houston convenience store before one man shot and killed the other.
2 masked suspects shoot man during carjacking on Houston's southside, police say
The suspects got away with the man's Toyota sedan, police said. The victim flagged down a Metro bus driver and was able to wait on the bus until an ambulance arrived.
Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
Suspects steal woman's rent money at gunpoint from her apartment in southeast Houston
Detectives are looking for the two men suspected of terrorizing a woman in her 60s and stealing money from her at gunpoint at her home at Willow Creek Apartments.
FOUND: Houston police searching missing woman said to have dementia
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has found a previously missing woman. According to the Texas Center for the Missing, 82-year-old Joynell Jenkins was found safe in the hospital. Jenkins was last seen on foot at the 3500 block of Lydia Street. Jenkins is described as a Black female, 5'2"...
Homeless couple takes care of missing 17-year-old with special needs for 3 weeks, teen now found safe
HOUSTON - A missing 17-year-old boy with special needs has been found safe by his parents. The teen was last seen at his family’s River Oaks apartment on Westheimer and Kirby on December 10. For the last three weeks, Kate Byrum-Kocurek and her husband, Brandon, have been frantically searching...
Pearland woman involved in unprovoked attack at bar sentenced to 20 years
PEARLAND, Texas - A woman has been sentenced to 20 years for her role in an unprovoked beating, and sexual assault at a bar in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS : Man beaten, sexually assaulted in unprovoked attack at NW Harris County bar. Ariel Cordoba, 31, of Pearland, pleaded guilty to aggravated...
HPD awaiting autopsy results for 16-year-old boy it says was found shot to death in Kingwood home
Police confirmed that a weapon was found near the boy, but they didn't specify what kind. Authorities are now awaiting an autopsy report.
Woman wanted for using fake ID to withdraw $10K from someone else's bank account, HPD says
HPD said they need help identifying the suspect accused of fraud identity theft. She's described as a white woman, 40-50 years old, with a heavy build and light brown hair.
17-year-old charged after shooting 19-year-old woman to death at Crosby home, deputies say
Two teen boys were helping the 19-year-old take down decorations when one of them allegedly shot her. Records show he's been charged, but the victim's grandfather says he doesn't want him to face charges.
Close friends say bar shooting victim died trying to keep others safe
Investigators said they were working to find and review surveillance video that will hopefully help them identify Pedro Anzures' killer.
Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend. On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.
