Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Tommy “Hammer” Ham
Tommy “Hammer” Ham, 63, of Paris, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center. Tommy Ham was born Friday, December 25, 1959, in Dyersburg, Tennessee, to the late William Franklin Ham and the late Martha Loretta Bell Ham. He married Delaine Boals Ham Saturday, December...
radionwtn.com
Parker Commits To Tennessee State
Nashville, Tenn.–Huntingdon’s Davion Parker Class of 2024 has committed to play football at Tennessee State University with Coach Eddie George. Earlier, George announced that he had signed six other players to the Tigers’ squad for 2023. Demeatric Crenshaw. Quarterback | 6-1 | 220. Columbus Ohio, Youngstown State.
radionwtn.com
Dion Rushing
Mr. Dion Rushing, 52, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away suddenly Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was born Friday, October 2, 1970 in Clarksville, Tennessee, the son of Marvin and Barbara McMillan Rushing. He is preceded in death by his father: Marvin Rushing and granddaughter: Brooklyn Lancaster.
radionwtn.com
William Arthur ‘Art’ Beechum
Mr. William Arthur “Art Beechum, 82, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born Tuesday, November 5, 1940, in Paris, Tennessee, to Thurman Buford Beechum and Bessie Hamilton Beechum, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a son: William Beechum, who died in October 1963; a sister: Lucylle Yeager, and a brother: Kenneth Beechum.
radionwtn.com
Jarrod Bailey
Mr. Jarrod Bailey, 46, of Martin passed away Thursday morning at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services for Mr. Bailey will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Martin Church of Christ. Burial will follow in East Side Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Mavis Joyce White
Ms. Mavis Joyce White, 79, of Big Rock, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Diversicare Nursing Home with her loving son by her side. She was born Saturday, January 9, 1943, the beloved daughter of the late Willis and Mabel Jackson Hutchison. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister: Sharon Soule.
radionwtn.com
KN Root Beer In Martin To Reopen
Martin, Tenn.–Local people will soon be able to quench their KN Root Beer cravings again. Renea and Robbie White announced Thursday they are now the new owners of the KN Root Beer in Martin. The popular drive-in has been closed since 2021. In a Facebook post, the new owners...
radionwtn.com
Carol Choate
Mrs. Carol Choate, 73, of Union City, died Wednesday at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Obion County Memorial Gardens.
radionwtn.com
Cody Nance’s Bull Riding Classic Moves To Martin
Martin, Tenn.–For the first time ever, this year’s Cooper Tires Bull Riding Classic will be held in Martin. Organizers Cody and Korie Nance said the annual bull riding event is normally held at Oman Arena in Jackson in Jackson, but due to circumstances beyond their control, it could not be held there this year.
radionwtn.com
Baptist Memorial-Union City Celebrating Five Star Rating
Union City, Tenn.–Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City and its colleagues are celebrating!. BMH-Union City earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality—the highest distinction from the federal agency. Baptist Memorial is one of only five hospitals in Tennessee to be awarded five stars and that includes Henry County Medical Center.
radionwtn.com
Buzzer Beater By Little Rock Hands UT Martin Women’s Basketball Conference Opening Loss
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After fighting back from a 13-point deficit in the first half, the University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball not only tied the game but held a two-point advantage with 3.3 seconds to play in the game following a pair of free throws by Seygan Robins. The team’s jubilation was short-lived however as a buzzer-beating three-point heave by Tia Harvey lifted Little Rock to a 45-44 victory in its Ohio Valley Conference debut.
radionwtn.com
Dresden Church Cornerstone Items To Be Displayed
Union City, Tenn.–Now the public can see what was discovered in the cornerstone of the Dresden First United Methodist Church when a temporary exhibit opens at Discovery Park of America in late January. Dresden First United Methodist Church discovered a copper cornerstone box during the January demolition of their...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Schools’ Back To School Calendar Adjusted
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County Schools Staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled on Tuesday, January 3, but there will be a change in the calendar to allow teachers an extra day to get their rooms ready after last week”s storm. County Schools Director Tim Watkins said,...
radionwtn.com
Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire
Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
radionwtn.com
Boil Water Advisory Still In Effect In Camden
Camden, Tenn.–Camden Water District customers remain under a precautionary boil water advisory today. Camden Water Department Superintendent John Beasley said, “We are slowly raising tank levels and monitoring system pressure. Our water treatment plant continues to pump to meet high demands, and we suspect customer leaks are causing most of the increased demand.”
radionwtn.com
Henry County Deputies For Hungry Extended
The Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program which was set to stop on Dec. 30th, 2022 is being extended. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We have currently taken in 90 deer so we still have plenty of freezer space left. The deer shed will continue to take deer until Jan. 13th, 2023. After closing on Jan 13th, 2023 we’ll wait for the CWD test results to come back on each deer then announce a date for the processed deer to be given away.”
radionwtn.com
City Of Paris New Year’s Closings
Paris City Hall will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd and will reopen at 7:00 am on Tuesday, January 3rd. City of Paris Public Works Department will be CLOSED on Monday, January 2nd. Monday Sanitation routes will be picked up on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Landfill will be CLOSED Monday,...
Comments / 0