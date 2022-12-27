ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River City residents sound off as Jacksonville lands No. 2 on Forbes list of ‘best places to live in Florida’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville nabbed the No. 2 spot on Forbes’ annual list of the “Best Places to Live in Florida” released Thursday. It ranked just after Tampa for a variety of factors. The list was compiled using data from the U.S. Census, law enforcement agencies, labor statistics, cost of living and access to health care. Strong banking institutions also factored into the equation.
Positively JAX: All the good you did in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – First, let us say, “Thank you!”. 2022 was yet another challenging year for many reasons but the people of Jacksonville and its surrounding communities once again showed how compassionate, caring and friendly they truly are by helping our Positively JAX campaign make a difference in the lives of so many people.
JEA assessing power outage at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is working to restore the power near the St. Johns Town Center along Town Center Parkway and Big Island Drive Thursday. Just before 12:30 p.m., viewers reported an outage in the area. They also told News4JAX the outage was affecting traffic lights and traffic was a “mess.”
Fans of Notre Dame and South Carolina pack downtown Jacksonville before and after the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the football teams for Notre Dame and South Carolina battled it out on the field, fans brought with them a big economic impact to Jacksonville. According to Visit Jacksonville, the city will get a boost thanks to the game. Between games, food, and drinks -- thousands of Fighting Irish and Gamecocks fans had a great time tailgating and supporting their team outside and inside TIAA Bank Field.
What you need to know about trash collection for New Year’s

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County typically does. This year, however, New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, which for most areas...
All-News4JAX girls cross country: No slowing down Bolles star Jillian Candelino

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – She just keeps going. For the third straight season, our All-News4JAX girls cross country runner of the year is Jillian Candelino. The Bolles runner took time to enjoy her senior year, noticing every detail about her season. And what a season it was, capped by a second straight state championship and third straight top-two finish at state.
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Everything you need to know before the game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Notre Dame and South Carolina are going head-to-head in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Friday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field. Even if you’re not going to the game, driving could be difficult downtown. To handle the crowd, parking lots at the stadium are opening up at...
Jacksonville family’s dog shot by armed burglar, owner says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 9-year-old dog was shot while trying to protect his owners from an armed burglar that broke into their house while they were fast asleep, the family told News4JAX on Wednesday. Nichole Vanderpool said it happened two weeks ago at their home on Dellwood Avenue. She...
