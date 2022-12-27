Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store hours for Jacksonville: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail parcelsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg set to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
News4Jax.com
Nikki Kimbleton set to exit Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration, leave Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City of Jacksonville Director of Public Affairs Nikki Kimbleton is set to leave Mayor Lenny Curry’s Administration, the city announced Thursday. According to the city, she and her family are relocating to the Denver, Colorado, area at the end of January. “It’s been an honor...
News4Jax.com
River City residents sound off as Jacksonville lands No. 2 on Forbes list of ‘best places to live in Florida’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville nabbed the No. 2 spot on Forbes’ annual list of the “Best Places to Live in Florida” released Thursday. It ranked just after Tampa for a variety of factors. The list was compiled using data from the U.S. Census, law enforcement agencies, labor statistics, cost of living and access to health care. Strong banking institutions also factored into the equation.
News4Jax.com
TELL US: Why do you agree or disagree with Forbes rating Jacksonville as Florida’s #2 best place to live?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Forbes just named Jacksonville as Florida’s second best place to live in Florida. It uses data on the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, unemployment and the crime rate. Tampa was ranked #1. Jacksonville beat out other popular Florida cities such as...
News4Jax.com
Where are the best views for New Years Eve fireworks in Downtown Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In typical fashion, Jacksonville is ringing in the New Year with its annual fireworks show downtown on Saturday night. The show starts at midnight, but it’s recommended that attendees arrive early to find a parking space. This year’s fireworks will be launched from a barge...
News4Jax.com
Free Uber and cab rides in Jacksonville and St. Augustine on New Year’s Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Start your New Year off safely and responsibly by making sure you get a ride home after celebrating with friends and family. Jacksonville law firm Farah & Farah is sponsoring free rides home on New Year’s Eve. It’s available to people in Jacksonville and St....
News4Jax.com
Positively JAX: All the good you did in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – First, let us say, “Thank you!”. 2022 was yet another challenging year for many reasons but the people of Jacksonville and its surrounding communities once again showed how compassionate, caring and friendly they truly are by helping our Positively JAX campaign make a difference in the lives of so many people.
News4Jax.com
JEA assessing power outage at St. Johns Town Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is working to restore the power near the St. Johns Town Center along Town Center Parkway and Big Island Drive Thursday. Just before 12:30 p.m., viewers reported an outage in the area. They also told News4JAX the outage was affecting traffic lights and traffic was a “mess.”
News4Jax.com
Fans of Notre Dame and South Carolina pack downtown Jacksonville before and after the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the football teams for Notre Dame and South Carolina battled it out on the field, fans brought with them a big economic impact to Jacksonville. According to Visit Jacksonville, the city will get a boost thanks to the game. Between games, food, and drinks -- thousands of Fighting Irish and Gamecocks fans had a great time tailgating and supporting their team outside and inside TIAA Bank Field.
News4Jax.com
All-News4JAX girls golf: Matanzas star Alexandra Gazzoli relishes her spot in history
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s something special about being the first. And it can be even more special in at tight-knit community. That’s what, Alexandra Gazzoli, our All-News4JAX girls golfer of the year learned. Gazzoli became the first golfer from Matanzas High School to win a state championship...
News4Jax.com
Annual warning: Leave celebratory gunfire out of your New Year festivities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fireworks will ring in the start of the New Year, but firing guns in the air should not. Celebratory gunfire in Florida is illegal and police advise leaving firearms out of New Year’s festivities. Firing celebratory shots into the air might seem harmless, but it...
News4Jax.com
Starting the year off right: What are your New Year’s traditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whether it’s for luck, out of tradition, or just for the spirit of celebration — many people have New Year’s traditions they like to do with their friends and family. Some people eat grapes before midnight, make a list of things they want...
News4Jax.com
What you need to know about trash collection for New Year’s
Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County typically does. This year, however, New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, which for most areas...
News4Jax.com
All-News4JAX girls cross country: No slowing down Bolles star Jillian Candelino
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – She just keeps going. For the third straight season, our All-News4JAX girls cross country runner of the year is Jillian Candelino. The Bolles runner took time to enjoy her senior year, noticing every detail about her season. And what a season it was, capped by a second straight state championship and third straight top-two finish at state.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM : Rodent sightings prompt code enforcement complaints at Brentwood public housing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a resident reached out about a rodent infestation in her Brentwood Lakes public housing unit, the News4JAX I-TEAM found there has been a recent uptick in complaints about rodents at the apartment complex. In Destinae Fields’ unit Wednesday, the I-TEAM observed droppings throughout the unit,...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville 11-year-old diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that has no cure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eleven-year-old Corey Kerrin is just like any other kid his age. Fun, energetic, loves TikTok and getting a fresh haircut. “This is my favorite one, this is Jacksonville,” Kerrin said. “When you go downtown in Jacksonville, you see the green and red bridge.”. Drawings...
News4Jax.com
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Everything you need to know before the game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Notre Dame and South Carolina are going head-to-head in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Friday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field. Even if you’re not going to the game, driving could be difficult downtown. To handle the crowd, parking lots at the stadium are opening up at...
News4Jax.com
All-News4JAX boys cross country: Bolles star Aidan Ryan found success by believing in himself
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To become a great distance runner, you must spend hours and hours running, often alone. It can be a solitary pursuit. It takes a certain personality to enjoy the training. Bolles cross country runner Aidan Ryan wasn’t exactly cut out for that mentality at a younger...
News4Jax.com
Former Jacksonville postal worker pleads guilty to stealing parcels of mail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Jacksonville postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing deposits from the mail, according to a Friday news release from the Department of Justice. Jonisha Williams’ case was scheduled to go to trial this month, but she took a plea deal. The crime is punishable...
News4Jax.com
Mary J. Blige, K. Michelle, Queen Naija to perform at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some big names in R&B music are coming together for a special concert in downtown Jacksonville Thursday night. Mary J. Blige will headline the “Pre-New Year’s Eve Celebration,” and ahead of the concert Thursday morning, Fifth Degree Tours II gave Hubbard House, Jacksonville’s domestic violence shelter, a $1,000 donation.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville family’s dog shot by armed burglar, owner says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 9-year-old dog was shot while trying to protect his owners from an armed burglar that broke into their house while they were fast asleep, the family told News4JAX on Wednesday. Nichole Vanderpool said it happened two weeks ago at their home on Dellwood Avenue. She...
